When You Should Use Heavy-Duty Aluminum Foil Over The Regular Type

"Weird Al" Yankovic definitely had the right idea in touting the myriad of benefits and creative uses for aluminum foil in his parody song "Foil." If you toil with foil, it's important to know what kind you should be using for each situation, especially when there are so many different and clever ways to use aluminum foil in your kitchen. Typically, aluminum foil is offered in two gauges of thickness: standard, which measures around 0.016 mm, and heavy-duty, which measures around 0.024 mm. When it comes to uses, there is a notable difference between the capability and durability of standard and heavy-duty aluminum foil.

While standard duty aluminum foil covers the most basic necessities, heavy-duty aluminum foil is also handy — both in and outside of the kitchen. It's perfect for lining baking pans, ovens, and grills, covering full-size pans for transportation, and even acts, in some cases, as a durable and disposable lid in place of an ill-fitting pot lid. Some heavy-duty sheets are actually thick enough to be placed over an open fire, which makes them great for camping. Using heavy-duty foil, you can also carefully craft simple molds for chocolate-making, as the thickness of the foil will help it hold its shape better than standard duty foil.