Use Aluminum Foil To Clean Stuck-On Bits From Your Oven

For anyone who loves to cook, the oven is one treasured kitchen appliance. From baking cookies to roasting turkey, it's at the heart of many meal preps. However, with great baking comes the not-so-great task of cleaning the oven. But before you reach for harsh chemicals or consider a self-cleaning cycle that turns your kitchen into a sauna, let us introduce you to a simple yet effective cleaning companion that's probably sitting in your kitchen drawer right now: aluminum foil.

The same foil you use to wrap your sandwiches or cover your baking trays can work wonders in cleaning your oven. It's a method that's not only easy but also gentle on surfaces. First, ensure your oven is completely cool. Tear off a sizable piece of aluminum foil and crumple it into a loosely formed ball. The crinkled texture of the foil makes it great for scrubbing without risking scratches to your oven.

Before you start scrubbing, dampen the oven's interior with baking soda paste. You can even leave it to soak for about an hour or so. This helps to loosen the grime, making your scrubbing efforts more effective. Now, using the foil ball, scrub the tough, stuck-on bits in your oven. You'll need a bit of elbow grease, but you'll soon see the grime lifting away. After you've finished scrubbing, wipe down the oven with a damp cloth to remove any remaining debris.