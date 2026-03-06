Reuse Empty Soup Cans For Wall Decor That Feels Charmingly Vintage
Before deciding that your empty cans are destined for the trash, consider giving the containers a second chance at life as vintage-inspired wall pockets. Upcycling items in your kitchen can help reduce waste, and soup cans are the perfect vessels to convert into charming floral wall pockets that hold herbs, small bouquets, or kitchen utensils. With a bit of effort, cans and jars can be transformed into pieces you want to reuse, offering convenient wall-mounted organizers that can help you start an herb garden or keep accessories neatly together without taking up space on the counter.
Start with clean, label-free soup cans. After removing labels and washing the cans, remove the can's bottom, and sand the openings smooth. Then, flatten one end of the can, forming a cute pocket. For a vintage aesthetic, paint the cans in the colors of your choice with a layered, textured finish that complements your existing kitchen aesthetic. Once the paint has dried, sandpaper can be used to make these reused pieces look as if they have been in your kitchen all along. Labels or chalkboard paint can be the finishing touch that helps take your homemade organizational system into something much more homey and charming.
From soup to storage
To mount your painted pockets securely on a wall, drill two small holes into the cans to loop wire or twine through and form a hanging loop. You can customize additional canned creations with embellishments like lace detailing and burlap trims. Handwritten labels can contribute to an aesthetic appearance that your grandmother would approve of, or stencil the names of ingredients and herbs directly onto the cans for an Instagram-worthy display. If you are using the cans to pot plants, either drill drainage holes in the bottom or be sure to include a layer of pebbles before adding soil.
With a range of options for your painted tins, you can have new containers for craft and culinary projects without needing to purchase home decor from the store. These pockets can look equally charming as bathroom and office organizers. After your first batch of upcycled decor, you may begin to see empty cans as the raw materials you need to spruce up your home or make thoughtful gifts for friends.