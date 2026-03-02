You Can Buy Girl Scout Cookie Merch All Year Long At This Historic Savannah Museum
Whether you're loyal to Thin Mints, Samoas, or Tagalongs, Girl Scout cookies have inspired decades of devotion, nostalgia, and debates about which variety is best. That's partly why the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace Museum is such a compelling visit. Residing in the former home of Girl Scouts of USA founder Juliette "Daisy" Gordon Low, this Savannah, Georgia museum is an amazing place to learn about the organization and score exciting cookie-themed merchandise.
In 1860, Low was born in the family home that now hosts the museum dedicated to her. The site was further cemented into history in 1912, when Low gave her cousin a phone call from the house and proudly proclaimed that she was going to start something for girls across America. On March 12 of that year, she assembled the first Girl Scout troop. Today, the birthplace is a National Historic Landmark and pilgrimage site for Girl Scouts. In addition to tours of the house and garden, which explore Low's life and legacy, visitors can enjoy a gift shop full of T-shirts, pins, books, and cookie-themed goodies.
Tasting Table spoke to Kristin Mikles, manager of community relations at the museum, who gave us a rundown of the offerings. Playful cookie-inspired accessories like bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are in abundance, and you can also nab a cookie hair clip, cookie backpack, cookie headband, and even a rhinestone cookie belt bag. The fun doesn't stop there, as this museum every food lover should visit has plenty more to thrill Girl Scout cookie fans.
The Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace sells Girl Scout cookie cutters, makeup, and more
Given that the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace hosts tons of Girl Scout troops every year, it makes sense that the gift shop offers tons of kid-friendly jewelry, including crafting goodies like a DIY cookie bracelet kit. But there's swag for visitors of all ages, including kitchenware. If you love to bake cookies in addition to buying them, look out for the spatula and cookie cutter set and Girl Scout original cookie recipe tea towel. A special offering from the museum, the towel is printed with a 1922 recipe for the first real Girl Scout cookie – not the Trefoil, as commonly believed, but a simple sugar cookie.
Perhaps the most unique offerings are Girl Scout Cookie cosmetics by the brand Hard Candy. Previously offered at Walmart, these products (as well as a different Girl Scout makeup collection inspired by cookies) are no longer sold at major retailers, so the museum is a good bet for scoring some sweet makeup treats. These include a Girl Scouts brush set; lip oils in S'mores, Thin Mints, and Coconut Caramel flavors; and lip scrubs and Cookie Crush shadow palettes in Thin Mint and Coconut Caramel variations.
To show your cookie love in a more subtle way, grab the Sparkle Cookie keychain to snap onto your keys or bag, as well as the Cookie pin set, featuring a Tagalong, Samoa, and Trefoil. There's also a Fun Finds cookie magnet for your fridge.
Can you buy any of this Girl Scout Cookie merch online?
You can find many of these cookie-centric items on the Girl Scouts of USA online shop, but purchasing them at the JGL Birthplace directly benefits the museum, and you get a fascinating dose of history alongside your merch. The museum's executive director, Shannon Browning-Mullis, told Tasting Table, "Every purchase made in our museum store directly supports the preservation of Juliette Gordon Low's home and legacy. The revenue it generates allows us to fund programs, conserve artifacts, and share the rich history of Juliette Gordon Low and the women who shaped the Progressive Era."
The only cookie-related item sold on the JGL Birthplace's specific online shop is the cookie recipe tea towel. For all the other goodies, consider making your way to Savannah and purchasing them at the museum in person. As a final note, one thing you won't find at the museum's gift shop is actual Girl Scout cookies. That's because Girl Scouts of USA wants income from cookies to go to the local councils and troops who sell them; thus, the museum prefers not to stock the treats. Find out where Girl Scouts near you are selling cookies — including Exploremores cookies, a must-buy for chocolate fans — and purchase them there to support your local troops.