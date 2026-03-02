You Can Buy Girl Scout Cookie Merch All Year Long At This Historic Savannah Museum

Whether you're loyal to Thin Mints, Samoas, or Tagalongs, Girl Scout cookies have inspired decades of devotion, nostalgia, and debates about which variety is best. That's partly why the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace Museum is such a compelling visit. Residing in the former home of Girl Scouts of USA founder Juliette "Daisy" Gordon Low, this Savannah, Georgia museum is an amazing place to learn about the organization and score exciting cookie-themed merchandise.

In 1860, Low was born in the family home that now hosts the museum dedicated to her. The site was further cemented into history in 1912, when Low gave her cousin a phone call from the house and proudly proclaimed that she was going to start something for girls across America. On March 12 of that year, she assembled the first Girl Scout troop. Today, the birthplace is a National Historic Landmark and pilgrimage site for Girl Scouts. In addition to tours of the house and garden, which explore Low's life and legacy, visitors can enjoy a gift shop full of T-shirts, pins, books, and cookie-themed goodies.

Tasting Table spoke to Kristin Mikles, manager of community relations at the museum, who gave us a rundown of the offerings. Playful cookie-inspired accessories like bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are in abundance, and you can also nab a cookie hair clip, cookie backpack, cookie headband, and even a rhinestone cookie belt bag. The fun doesn't stop there, as this museum every food lover should visit has plenty more to thrill Girl Scout cookie fans.