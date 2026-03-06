Find Charming Kitchen Decor At This Cult-Favorite Gas Station Chain
When you think of a gas station stop, you think of simple necessities: refueling your car, using the restroom, and grabbing basic snacks. Of course, that's only if you've never been to a location of Buc-ee's, the once-unassuming Texas gas station turned chain of beloved roadside wonderlands. The Texas-based company has developed a devoted following with its famously clean restrooms, restaurant-quality brisket and other eats, along with a whole lot of merch. In fact, the biggest problem with Buc-ee's, according to customers, is just how big it is.
Buc-ee's sells an entirely unexpected category of products, ones above and beyond anything you'd imagine finding in a gas station; case in point: its kitchenware. Buc-ee's kitchen decor has no business being as good as it is. Yes, there are items branded with the beloved Buc-ee's beaver mascot for the die-hard fans — including ceramic spoon rests shaped like Buc-ee the beaverand wooden cutting boards stamped with his image. But there are also entire tables of platters, pitchers, glassware, mugs, trivets, salt and pepper shakers, butter dishes, and more done in non-branded styles.
What kind of kitchenware you'll find at Buc-ee's
If you're looking to design the country kitchen of your dreams, look no further than this gas station. Buc-ee's has kitchenware in the most charming farmhouse motif. Pigs, chickens, and cows adorn neutrally hued ceramics and linens for just a touch of whimsy. Have a more antique-leaning kitchen? You'll find all manner of platters, bowls, napkins, bread boards, and more in pretty European themes, such as garden topiaries and Chinoiserie. There's also a collection of kitchen items themed around nature with fish and duck motifs, perfect for a more rustic aesthetic. If you're aiming for a timeless, all-white look in your kitchen, there's another elegantly understated collection with clever sayings.
Some of these collections are actually from Mud Pie, a popular home goods brand. Mud Pie's website is a good place to shop if you want some of these kitchen decor items, but don't live anywhere near a Buc-ee's. Unfortunately, Buc-ee's doesn't sell most of its inventory online — the magic lies in stumbling upon a location on your way somewhere else. You can buy some of the best Buc-ee's snacks online, but things like kitchen decor are harder to come across. Sites like Texas Snax and Texan Temptations resell a good amount of Buc-ee's gear, and you can find some kitchen decor there, though it's likelier to be the branded products.