Find Charming Kitchen Decor At This Cult-Favorite Gas Station Chain

When you think of a gas station stop, you think of simple necessities: refueling your car, using the restroom, and grabbing basic snacks. Of course, that's only if you've never been to a location of Buc-ee's, the once-unassuming Texas gas station turned chain of beloved roadside wonderlands. The Texas-based company has developed a devoted following with its famously clean restrooms, restaurant-quality brisket and other eats, along with a whole lot of merch. In fact, the biggest problem with Buc-ee's, according to customers, is just how big it is.

Buc-ee's sells an entirely unexpected category of products, ones above and beyond anything you'd imagine finding in a gas station; case in point: its kitchenware. Buc-ee's kitchen decor has no business being as good as it is. Yes, there are items branded with the beloved Buc-ee's beaver mascot for the die-hard fans — including ceramic spoon rests shaped like Buc-ee the beaverand wooden cutting boards stamped with his image. But there are also entire tables of platters, pitchers, glassware, mugs, trivets, salt and pepper shakers, butter dishes, and more done in non-branded styles.