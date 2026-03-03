Every Habit Signature Sandwich, Ranked

Not everyone in my circle of family and friends enjoys eating a big, beefy burger as much as I do. So, I tend to visit restaurants that offer something for everyone — a great, juicy burger for me, and something equally delicious (perhaps lighter or beef-free) for whoever I'm eating with. That's why I'm a big fan of Habit Burger & Grill.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969, Habit is best known for its Charburgers — 100% fresh ground beef patties grilled over an open flame. But its menu offers a lot more, including signature sandwiches made with steak, veggies, chicken, and fish (not to mention salads and milkshakes). It's a dependable fast-casual spot for satisfying everyone at the table.

While Habit's Charburgers get a lot of attention, its signature sandwich lineup is worth highlighting. So I headed to my local store and ordered one of each to see how they compared. I focused primarily on flavor and texture, but also took into account how well-constructed the sandwich was. Some put up a good fight, but one ultimately claimed the top spot.