The Genius Way Martha Stewart Reuses Plastic Takeout Containers
We've all been there: You don't feel like cooking dinner for yourself or for your family, so you enjoy an easy meal of food that's been delivered or that you've picked up on the way home from work. After you've finished the meal, or the leftovers the next day, you're usually stuck with an assortment of to-go containers that many people would throw out. But to someone like Martha Stewart, those plastic takeout containers are begging to be given a second life in your soon-to-be well-organized pantry.
Rather than tossing or recycling those empty take-out containers, why not give them another purpose and use them for pantry storage? As she revealed on her blog, Stewart uses her leftover deli containers to store all sorts of dry goods in her pantry, like salt, pepper, and other spices, which keeps her pantry in her farm in upstate New York tidy and organized.
The takeout containers that are best for organizing your pantry are the round, plastic containers in either 8-ounce, 16-ounce, or 32-ounce sizes with tight-fitting lids, usually known as deli containers. While they are different heights, the containers are all usually the same width, making them perfect for stacking to keep things organized. Another benefit of using plastic takeout containers is that not only are they essentially free, but they are also much lighter and easier to maneuver than glass or metal storage containers. Additionally, they are almost eternally reusable, as you can wash, dry, and use them over and over again.
Takeout containers make organizing a breeze
Most plastic takeout containers are clear, so you can easily see what's in them. Some of the containers may be slightly opaque, compared to clear glass or rigid plastic, but you still have a general idea of what's stored inside the containers. If and when you do transfer any pantry items to plastic deli containers, be sure to clearly label them so you know exactly what's inside, and include the expiration date on the label as well. This is especially helpful for items that go bad more quickly, like nuts, or for items that aren't easily decipherable, like different types of flours.
Along with being perfect for storing dry goods, plastic deli containers are ideal for freezing foods as well. Any leftover chicken or vegetable stocks, homemade soups, or homemade tomato sauces are perfect to pour into the larger quart-sized containers and stack easily in your freezer. Just make sure to chill everything fully in the refrigerator before transferring to the freezer, as you want to make sure you're freezing foods properly.
As a food stylist and former personal chef, I have loads of plastic deli containers of various sizes with lids floating around my kitchen. The cup and pint-sized containers are ideal for spices, nuts, and seeds, while the larger containers are perfect for storing flours, cornmeal, and other pantry items that are higher in volume.