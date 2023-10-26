13 Essential Items Martha Stewart Keeps In The Pantry

There are many facts you should know about Martha Stewart, as she provides wide-ranging inspiration for all things kitchen and dining, whether you're getting ready to host a 12-person dinner party or just looking for ideas on what to cook for yourself tonight. Whatever plans you have in store, you can be sure that Stewart will provide you with ideas for creating an elegant, creative, and overall high-quality experience.

It's no wonder, then, that Stewart would also be the first person on anyone's list for finding inspiration on how to stock their pantry. That's because we all know her vision transcends the mundane task of food storage; it transforms pantries into artful, functional spaces that reflect a harmonious blend of aesthetics and utility. How does she pull this off, you ask? First of all, with her holistic approach. Stewart seamlessly combines her culinary expertise with a knack for interior design, which can transform each food-pantry item into an element of decor. Second, her penchant for organization ensures every ingredient has its rightful place in the pantry to maximize efficiency. Lastly, her undeniable good taste suggests that anything she has in her pantry is probably something we also need in ours. Let's take a look at what those items are so we can begin our own pantry overhaul.