How To Freeze Lentil Soup The Right Way

Although they are often overlooked, lentils are a versatile pantry staple packed with protein and fiber. Lentils are an inexpensive source of protein, and they can take on many flavor profiles easily and without much effort. The tiny legumes are great in salads, but they really come alive when simmered with alliums, vegetables, spices, and a flavorful broth. Lentil soups and stews can be simple or extravagant, depending on how you garnish the soup, but they always make for a hearty, satisfying meal. One of the great things about making lentil soup is the leftovers, as the flavors really meld together as they sit overnight in the refrigerator. But as great as any soup can be, it can often be tiring to eat the same leftovers for multiple days in a row. The good news is that lentil soup freezes wonderfully, as long as you freeze it properly.

A key factor in freezing lentil soup, and in freezing most food items in general, is to make sure the soup is fully chilled before transferring it to the freezer. Similar to how you shouldn't put hot food in your refrigerator, you should never put hot food directly in your freezer. The easiest way to do this is to let the soup cool off a bit after you've cooked it, then transfer it to freezer-safe storage containers, as dividing up the soup into smaller quantities will help it cool off faster. Once the soup is no longer hot, place the containers in your refrigerator with the lids slightly open to let more heat escape. Let the containers of lentil soup chill overnight in the refrigerator before sealing the lids completely and transferring them to your freezer.