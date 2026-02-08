How To Freeze Lentil Soup The Right Way
Although they are often overlooked, lentils are a versatile pantry staple packed with protein and fiber. Lentils are an inexpensive source of protein, and they can take on many flavor profiles easily and without much effort. The tiny legumes are great in salads, but they really come alive when simmered with alliums, vegetables, spices, and a flavorful broth. Lentil soups and stews can be simple or extravagant, depending on how you garnish the soup, but they always make for a hearty, satisfying meal. One of the great things about making lentil soup is the leftovers, as the flavors really meld together as they sit overnight in the refrigerator. But as great as any soup can be, it can often be tiring to eat the same leftovers for multiple days in a row. The good news is that lentil soup freezes wonderfully, as long as you freeze it properly.
A key factor in freezing lentil soup, and in freezing most food items in general, is to make sure the soup is fully chilled before transferring it to the freezer. Similar to how you shouldn't put hot food in your refrigerator, you should never put hot food directly in your freezer. The easiest way to do this is to let the soup cool off a bit after you've cooked it, then transfer it to freezer-safe storage containers, as dividing up the soup into smaller quantities will help it cool off faster. Once the soup is no longer hot, place the containers in your refrigerator with the lids slightly open to let more heat escape. Let the containers of lentil soup chill overnight in the refrigerator before sealing the lids completely and transferring them to your freezer.
Lentil soup is a perfect freezer staple
Another key to freezing lentil soup is not to fill the containers all the way to the brim, as you want about a centimeter or so of space between the soup and the lid of the container. Sometimes foods can expand a bit when they freeze, so remember to keep this in mind when portioning out leftovers to freeze. Make sure you label your containers, which is the tiny step you're probably forgetting before storing food in the freezer.
Properly defrosting your frozen lentil soup is also important, as you wouldn't want to just throw a frozen block of lentil soup directly into a pot to reheat it. If you have enough forethought, remove the container of lentil soup and let it defrost overnight in the refrigerator. If you're short on time, let it sit on the counter at room temperature for a few hours, or place it in a large bowl of room temperature water in the sink until it thaws.
Personally, I make a batch of sausage, kale, and lentil soup about every other month, and I always make a large enough batch that I'll have plenty of leftovers to stock in the freezer for quick lunches or easy dinners later. As a chef, I have a plethora of plastic deli storage containers, and I freeze the soup in pint containers so that they're easier to store in my small freezer. Check out the best lentil varieties for easy homemade soups.