Why Doesn't Texas Roadhouse Offer Locations In Major Cities?

If you're someone who loves a good deal on dinner, Texas Roadhouse is always on your radar. But if you live in a big city, you may have noticed that you'll have to travel pretty far to get there. While the restaurant industry as a whole has struggled recently, Texas Roadhouse has been a standout that has continued to expand rapidly. With now over 700 locations (up from 470 only a decade ago), nearly every state (sorry Hawaii) boasts a Texas Roadhouse. Nevertheless, for millions of Americans living in the urban cores of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Seattle, or Washington, D.C., there aren't any locations within the city limits. Why is that?

Well, unfortunately for city dwellers, part of what makes Texas Roadhouse's steaks so affordable is the company's commitment to keeping costs down in any way it can — and a big part of that is real estate. Both rent and labor are more expensive in desirable urban areas, which would mean Texas Roadhouse would have to charge higher prices in those areas. Instead of compromising its business model to chase more customers, the chain instead made the strategic decision to focus on smaller secondary markets in the suburbs or mid-sized urban areas where real estate costs are lower. It has only doubled down on that focus in recent years, as, instead of finally expanding into big cities, it has started targeting even smaller markets with less than 60,000 residents.