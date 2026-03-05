The One Target Favorite Day Bakery Muffin That's Not Worth Your Dollar (There Are Better Options)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target's grocery department has gained more and more positive press in recent years. No longer is it just a store for getting cute, cheap bathing suits and decor; it carries an impressive lineup of grocery items, including tons of trail mixes, frozen desserts, and baked goods — the latter of which is why we're gathered here today.

In an effort to shine light on which of its in-house Favorite Day baked goods are worth buying versus skipping, our tester tried 13 total products and considered the freshness, texture, and flavor of each. While some of the baked goods they sampled rivaled those of a "real" bakery, others paled in comparison. Chief among them? The mini chocolate muffins.

Based on looks alone, these bite-sized breakfast treats are pretty cute. However, our tester found that they were more like a sugary cake masquerading as a muffin. That's not the only deception here; while the tops of the muffins are studded with chocolate chips, there are very few chips hiding underneath. Compared to the full-sized muffins, these mini ones are simply not worth buying.