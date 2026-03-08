Drizzle This Unexpected Tangy Addition On To Your Oatmeal For A Savory Unique Breakfast

Oatmeal usually gets the sweet treatment. But that's not to say you can't turn your hearty bowl of oats savory. There are many ways to go about this, including mixing savory add ins directly to the oats, selecting savory toppings, or a little of both. You can mix and match salty, tangy, soft, and crunchy textures and flavors to ensure that you get the perfect bite — and one, albeit unexpected, topping worth exploring under the savory umbrella is barbecue sauce.

From bourbon barbecue sauces to Bachan's impressive lineup of Japanese barbecue sauces, there are many different store-bought barbecue sauces out there, so you'll have no shortage of options. Pick one that's a little spicier if the rest of your toppings and oatmeal ingredients are mellow, or walk the "swalty" tightrope and choose a honey or brown sugar-infused barbecue sauce. Sweeter sauces are a nod to the classic sweet oatmeal toppings and may be more approachable.

When you're topping your oatmeal with barbecue sauce, you don't need to add a ton. But if you want to drive home that flavor home even more, add a scant amount to it the cooking liquid — either milk or water — as well.