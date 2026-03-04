The Lighter Crust Swap That Makes Quiche Extra Crisp

Quiche is a hearty breakfast favorite, and we've got plenty of recipes for your next brunch extravaganza. While most quiches tend to use a pie crust, there are so many pie crust alternatives that'll put new twists on a classic recipe. In an interview with David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, he told Tasting Table staff, "in my opinion, using phyllo dough instead of traditional shortcrust for quiche changes the whole personality of the dish."

While a buttery, crumbly shortcrust pastry is as decadent as the cheesy, creamy egg center, phyllo dough takes the opposite approach. According to chef Davidov, the paper thin sheets of phyllo dough "becomes light, flaky, and crunchy" when baked, swapping rich, buttery heft for "a lighter quiche with a crispy shell that shatters a little when you cut into it." While there are crustless quiche recipes to rid them of their carbohydrate component, a phyllo crust quiche is the perfect middle ground. It won't add heft, but it'll still give you a satisfyingly buttery taste and crispy, flakey textural contrast to the quiche's dense custard.

Phyllo dough will make a great crust swap many quiche recipes, but you can always start by pairing it with ingredients from its region of origin. To that effect, Davidov told us "I think phyllo works especially well with Mediterranean-style quiches, like spinach and feta, roasted vegetables, herbs, or even goat cheese." Try the phyllo swap on our recipe for spring quiche with greens, goat cheese, and parmesan.