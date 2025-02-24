Enjoy The Flakiest Quiche Crust Ever Using A Common Canned Ingredient
Canned foods are a staple for every meal of the day, and we have many creative uses for canned foods, from tinned fish to canned fruit. The common canned ingredient that'll make the perfect crust for your next quiche recipe is crescent rolls. Canned crescent rolls are flakey, buttery, and crisp up beautifully in the oven. Furthermore, since the crescent roll dough is raw, you can easily manipulate it to fit a standard quiche or pie pan, like this Baderke set.
Canned crescent rolls, like these original Pillsbury crescent rolls, come in pre-cut triangles that you'd typically roll into their namesake shape. However, for the purposes of a quiche, you can arrange them in triangular "slices" around a pie pan, lining up their points. Then, be sure to press each slice together to form a solid, impenetrable crust before adding your desired quiche filling. Another option is to use canned crescent dough sheets, placing the sheets over a greased pie pan, tearing off the corners, and reshaping the dough to fit and cover the pan and its sides. Finally, you can make individual-sized quiches by pressing single dough triangles into muffin tins, molding the dough to form cups. Then, you can add the filling and bake. For a full-sized quiche, you'll want to bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. For mini crescent quiches, it'll take around 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to bake them.
More ideas for crescent roll quiche
We have so many quiche recipes you can try this crescent roll hack with, including a mini-quiche recipe that uses ramekins instead of a muffin pan. Many of our recipes, like this spring quiche and this easy quiche Lorraine, already opt for store-bought pie crust. Swapping a dense and crumbly store-bought pie crust for a flakey crescent roll foundation is a store-bought upgrade that'll improve the taste and texture of the final result.
You can use crescent roll sheets instead of puff pastry for this sheet pan quiche recipe. All you have to do is butter a baking sheet and unfurl the dough sheet over it, pinching the ends to contain the egg and veggie mixture you'll pour over it. You can infuse flavor and texture into the crescent roll dough itself by pressing fresh herbs, diced aromatics, and even shredded cheese into the dough. You can add crispy fried bacon bits and shredded parmesan cheese to the crescent roll dough in this butternut squash and bacon quiche recipe for an extra burst of salty, nutty, umami flavor to complement the sweetness of the butternut squash and caramelized onion rings that comprise its filling.