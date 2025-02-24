Enjoy The Flakiest Quiche Crust Ever Using A Common Canned Ingredient

Canned foods are a staple for every meal of the day, and we have many creative uses for canned foods, from tinned fish to canned fruit. The common canned ingredient that'll make the perfect crust for your next quiche recipe is crescent rolls. Canned crescent rolls are flakey, buttery, and crisp up beautifully in the oven. Furthermore, since the crescent roll dough is raw, you can easily manipulate it to fit a standard quiche or pie pan, like this Baderke set.

Canned crescent rolls, like these original Pillsbury crescent rolls, come in pre-cut triangles that you'd typically roll into their namesake shape. However, for the purposes of a quiche, you can arrange them in triangular "slices" around a pie pan, lining up their points. Then, be sure to press each slice together to form a solid, impenetrable crust before adding your desired quiche filling. Another option is to use canned crescent dough sheets, placing the sheets over a greased pie pan, tearing off the corners, and reshaping the dough to fit and cover the pan and its sides. Finally, you can make individual-sized quiches by pressing single dough triangles into muffin tins, molding the dough to form cups. Then, you can add the filling and bake. For a full-sized quiche, you'll want to bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. For mini crescent quiches, it'll take around 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to bake them.