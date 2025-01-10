Don't Underestimate The Amount Of Butter You'll Need For Phyllo Dough

Phyllo isn't the easiest pastry dough to work with. Not only do the thin and papery sheets risk tearing, but they can be pretty neutral tasting. These qualities are precisely what makes phyllo the perfect base for a number of flaky and flavorful creations like a savory spanakopita or sweet pistachio and orange baklava. Regardless of how phyllo dough is transformed, however, the sheets should always be coated in butter, and lots of it!

Since phyllo has many layers, a generous amount of fat is essential to coat each sheet uniformly. Additionally, due to the unique composition of the dough, dry sheets of phyllo absorb butter like a sponge, which explains why most recipes call for significant amounts of fat. The big question is, what does all of this butter actually do for the pastry?

First and foremost, phyllo dough should be well lacquered with butter, as it can add and enhance flavor — the more that's added to sheets, the more decadently irresistible they'll taste. Along with elevating flavor, the creamy ingredient has textural benefits. Butter gives the pastry an especially crisp and flaky finish. Fully basting sheets will help them to develop a more stunning gold hue, improving aesthetics.

