Don't Underestimate The Amount Of Butter You'll Need For Phyllo Dough
Phyllo isn't the easiest pastry dough to work with. Not only do the thin and papery sheets risk tearing, but they can be pretty neutral tasting. These qualities are precisely what makes phyllo the perfect base for a number of flaky and flavorful creations like a savory spanakopita or sweet pistachio and orange baklava. Regardless of how phyllo dough is transformed, however, the sheets should always be coated in butter, and lots of it!
Since phyllo has many layers, a generous amount of fat is essential to coat each sheet uniformly. Additionally, due to the unique composition of the dough, dry sheets of phyllo absorb butter like a sponge, which explains why most recipes call for significant amounts of fat. The big question is, what does all of this butter actually do for the pastry?
First and foremost, phyllo dough should be well lacquered with butter, as it can add and enhance flavor — the more that's added to sheets, the more decadently irresistible they'll taste. Along with elevating flavor, the creamy ingredient has textural benefits. Butter gives the pastry an especially crisp and flaky finish. Fully basting sheets will help them to develop a more stunning gold hue, improving aesthetics.
A guide to properly buttering phyllo dough
Using lots of butter is important when working with phyllo. How much you need varies based on the size of the sheets, whether the dough is homemade, and how the phyllo is being used. That said, it's best to allocate 1 tablespoon of butter for every layer of phyllo. But, which butter is best for the job?
When it comes to selecting suitable butter, the richer, the better. Options with more butterfat (like European butters) will yield the crispiest, most flavorful results — for increased complexity, use a tangy cultured butter. In any case, we suggest choosing unsalted varieties for better control over flavor in both sweet and savory recipes. While we are of the mindset that butter is better when dealing with phyllo, really any type of fat, from vegetable oil to margarine, will work so long as you use it correctly.
Given that sheets of phyllo can be pretty delicate, they must be handled with care. Using a soft pastry brush, dot the butter onto sheets as gently as possible. Likewise, make sure the fat is fully melted, as solid chunks won't saturate the dough and will lead to tearing. Depending on the recipe, you might even want to try drizzling butter over the dough as a time-saving hack. Whatever you decide, always remember to use enough butter!