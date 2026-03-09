Denver Locals Swear By This Hole-In-The-Wall Hidden Gem For Mediterranean Favorites
Some of the best restaurants in Denver are actually hidden in plain sight. Behind obscured and humble facades, these places are packed with loyal customers. Walk through an unassuming door, and you might end up with the best meal of your life. For anyone with a penchant for Mediterranean food, in particular, just take yourself to Shish Kabob Grill and thank us later.
Situated at 1503 Grant St., Shish Kabob Grill is right across from the Colorado State Capitol and features an ever-welcoming red storefront and time-kissed brick wall. This family-owned restaurant has been around since 2004, known amongst locals as the go-to affordable spot for all things Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. Depending on who you ask, it might even be one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in the United States. Its menu consists of beloved dishes from both cuisines, made with traditional recipes and fresh ingredients that are steeped in homemade comfort.
As expected, falafels sit at the top of the appetizer menu, but you can also have them in a sandwich wrap or plant-based platter. Spreads and dips like baba ghanouj, hummus, and tzatziki are also included. Hummus, in particular, is considered to be one of Denver's best, which you can have with a meat platter of gyro or shawarma for $24.99. With "kabob grill" in the name, rest assured, its selection of grilled meat won't disappoint, either. Various grilled and flame-broiled meats are seasoned with Mediterranean spices and tucked in pita wraps. Skewers of grilled veggies and marinated meats arrive in larger plates, accompanied by house-made sauces. From lamb shank and beef kifta to rotisserie chicken and even falafel patties, there's something for everyone.
Locals adore this best-kept Denver secret, and you will, too
Over 20 years in business, Shish Kabob Grill has solidified its spot in the hearts of Denver locals. On Reddit, it's the top recommended spot for real kebabs in Denver, with comments saying they've been going there for 20 years and crediting the food's authenticity. TripAdvisor users also raved about all the classic Middle Eastern street foods that grace the menu. For many, the number one dish is the "to die for, best I've ever had" hummus. One reviewer from Denver Insider echoes the same sentiment, stating "it was creamy, smooth, and had a depth of flavor that left me wanting more."
At Yelp, the lamb is another favorite, with tender and spice-laden bites that deeply impressed both first-timers and longtime enjoyers. One commenter wrote, "The shish kabob platter with lamb was out of this world. Meat was so juicy and tender." Over at Westword, it's the sandwiches and shawarma that landed the restaurant its 2011 Best Middle Eastern Restaurant of Denver title. In another article, the publication also highlighted the restaurant's falafel sandwich: "Take one bite and you'll know these plump, fried patties, with nubs of half-chopped chickpeas and the pleasantly floral flavor of a Syrian seven-spice blend, don't come from a mix."
Even as a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, Shish Kabob Grill still matches the good food with great ambience and atmosphere. On Google Reviews, it has received various compliments for the space, with adjectives like "clean", "neat", and "cozy" coming up plenty of times. No less commendable is the customer service, which has been described as friendly, courteous, and attentive.