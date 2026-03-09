Denver Locals Swear By This Hole-In-The-Wall Hidden Gem For Mediterranean Favorites

Some of the best restaurants in Denver are actually hidden in plain sight. Behind obscured and humble facades, these places are packed with loyal customers. Walk through an unassuming door, and you might end up with the best meal of your life. For anyone with a penchant for Mediterranean food, in particular, just take yourself to Shish Kabob Grill and thank us later.

Situated at 1503 Grant St., Shish Kabob Grill is right across from the Colorado State Capitol and features an ever-welcoming red storefront and time-kissed brick wall. This family-owned restaurant has been around since 2004, known amongst locals as the go-to affordable spot for all things Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. Depending on who you ask, it might even be one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in the United States. Its menu consists of beloved dishes from both cuisines, made with traditional recipes and fresh ingredients that are steeped in homemade comfort.

As expected, falafels sit at the top of the appetizer menu, but you can also have them in a sandwich wrap or plant-based platter. Spreads and dips like baba ghanouj, hummus, and tzatziki are also included. Hummus, in particular, is considered to be one of Denver's best, which you can have with a meat platter of gyro or shawarma for $24.99. With "kabob grill" in the name, rest assured, its selection of grilled meat won't disappoint, either. Various grilled and flame-broiled meats are seasoned with Mediterranean spices and tucked in pita wraps. Skewers of grilled veggies and marinated meats arrive in larger plates, accompanied by house-made sauces. From lamb shank and beef kifta to rotisserie chicken and even falafel patties, there's something for everyone.