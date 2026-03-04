Trader Joe's Worst High-Protein Product Is So Bad It Should Be Removed From Stores

No matter what sort of meal you are trying to craft, there is always a wealth of options to choose from at Trader Joe's. And for those looking to add some protein to their diet without increasing their grocery bill too much, there are some tempting offerings available. In the case of the chain's chicken meatballs, though, that temptation might end at the first bite.

Tasting Table's Carmen Varner set about ranking 18 high-protein products from Trader Joe's, and these affordably-priced pre-cooked meatballs unfortunately came out at the bottom of the list with a review that doesn't have much nice to say. The low cost and relatively high protein stood out — 16 grams in four meatballs, with four servings per package and a price tag of only $3.99 — but that was where the positivity ended. When she got home and actually set about heating and eating, the experience turned bland and unpleasant. The ingredient list includes a variety of herbs and spices — basil, oregano, and granulated garlic and onion, to name a few — but all she could taste was chicken with a touch of pepper.

Now, blandness can be tackled with the addition of a good sauce, but textural issues are tougher to overcome, and Varner found the overall texture of the meatballs to be distinctly rubbery. Worse than that, they were also packed with bits of connective tissue that pushed the experience from bland and chewy to distinctly unpleasant. For her, these meatballs are a hard no.