When you get home after a long day and you're looking to cook something quick for dinner, it's usually a heartbreaking moment when you realize you've not taken anything out to defrost. It can seem like only the most high-achieving among us are the ones who remember to defrost food in the fridge overnight. The rest of us have to come up with a quick solution that can involve cooking straight from frozen. Thankfully, there are some foods that can be cooked frozen, and steak is one of them. Having worked in professional kitchens, I was surprised at just how good the result can be when you cook steak frozen. In fact, some argue that cooking frozen steak is better than defrosting it, as it's less likely you'll overcook it.

With the right tips, you can certainly make a delicious and juicy steak with a nicely browned crust. There are some things to keep in mind, including proper seasoning, using enough fat, and getting the right doneness. Once you've got those things down, you'll be a frozen steak whizz — no more forethought planning. As a culinary-trained food business owner, these skills come in handy whenever I'm in a pinch, and they'll be just as useful for you. Here are the best tips for cooking frozen steak.