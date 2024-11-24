When it comes to preserving expensive cuts of steak, freezing is the way to go. Sometimes, though, you might forget to pull your steaks out of the freezer or give them enough time to thaw. In these moments, you might start scrambling for alternative dinner plans, but fear not, as a steak cooked straight from the freezer can actually be just as delicious as one from a top-quality steakhouse.

The key to giving your frozen steaks a delicious, crispy crust is to use more oil than you normally would when cooking a steak at room temperature. This is because with extra oil keeps the skillet nice and hot, and the sides of the frozen steak can all be seared at once. To sear your frozen steaks, grab a large skillet (preferably cast iron) and place it on the stove. Add around ⅓ of a cup of your favorite neutral oil with a high smoke point, or enough oil to fill the skillet up an ⅛ of an inch. You'll want your skillet to be piping hot to prevent temperature reduction, with the oil around 350 degrees. Place the frozen steak in the pan, cooking on each side until perfectly browned. Once cooked, season the steak with 1 tablespoon of Kosher salt per pound of meat (aka the proper amount of salt to season a steak) and enjoy!

