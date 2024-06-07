The Trick To Grilling Frozen Steaks Without Ever Thawing Them

Fresh steaks are ideal for cooking and grilling, but it is possible to cook frozen steaks too — and the meat might even come out juicier. You may be baffled at the idea of throwing a rock-solid steak on a grill, but this method can help when last-minute dinner guests pop over or you simply forgot to pull the steaks from the freezer the night before. However, you'll need to learn a few tricks in order to pull off a flavorful, juicy, and tender steak straight from its frozen state.

Before firing up your grill, first ensure that your frozen steaks are still in their prime. Next, consider the amount of time you have. Cooking frozen steaks may take double the amount of time as fresh. Still, it's much quicker than waiting for the steaks to fully defrost. Thicker cuts, like ribeye, are more ideal than thinner cuts, like skirt steak. Obviously, these cuts don't require as much time on the grill, but there's a chance the inside will overcook before the outside gets a nice char and fully defrosts. It's also worth noting that it will be nearly impossible for any spices to stick to frozen meat, so hold off on the steak seasoning until after the meat is seared.