The Waterfront Restaurant Where You'll Find North Carolina's Best Prime Rib (It's Massive)

When we set out to make a list of the best prime rib restaurants in each state, North Carolina had a clear — and very large — winner: Coinjock Marina & Restaurant. Here, friendly servers deal out massive 32-ounce cuts of prime rib to, hopefully, very hungry guests that travel from near and far to dine at the waterfront restaurant.

As we noted in our review, the prime rib cut is ultra-thick and "incredibly tender all the way through." Not to mention that it's also quite the meal. For $69.99, you get a slice of meat along with a selection of two sides, which include options like baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, chips, salad, applesauce, beets, green beans, coleslaw, and french fries. The restaurant also presents the dish with au jus, which elevates the meal into "best-ever territory," as per our reviewer.

In addition to its Captain Cut of prime rib, Coinjock Marina & Restaurant has a $15.99 open faced prime rib and a $17.99 princess cut prime rib offered on its lunch menu, as well as a $16.99 prime rib dip sandwich and even a special for a 10-ounce prime rib for $20 on Tuesdays.