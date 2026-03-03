The Waterfront Restaurant Where You'll Find North Carolina's Best Prime Rib (It's Massive)
When we set out to make a list of the best prime rib restaurants in each state, North Carolina had a clear — and very large — winner: Coinjock Marina & Restaurant. Here, friendly servers deal out massive 32-ounce cuts of prime rib to, hopefully, very hungry guests that travel from near and far to dine at the waterfront restaurant.
As we noted in our review, the prime rib cut is ultra-thick and "incredibly tender all the way through." Not to mention that it's also quite the meal. For $69.99, you get a slice of meat along with a selection of two sides, which include options like baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, chips, salad, applesauce, beets, green beans, coleslaw, and french fries. The restaurant also presents the dish with au jus, which elevates the meal into "best-ever territory," as per our reviewer.
In addition to its Captain Cut of prime rib, Coinjock Marina & Restaurant has a $15.99 open faced prime rib and a $17.99 princess cut prime rib offered on its lunch menu, as well as a $16.99 prime rib dip sandwich and even a special for a 10-ounce prime rib for $20 on Tuesdays.
Rave reviews for Coinjock Marina & Restaurant's prime rib
We aren't the only ones impressed with Coinjock Marina & Restaurant's prime rib. On Tripadvisor, one customer described the cut of meat as "incredibly tender, huge, and delicious" and added that it was "really outstanding!" Another said it was "superb." Over on Yelp, someone else said it was the best prime rib they "ever had" and noted that the au jus was "perfect." Several others agreed that out of all the prime rib they've eaten in their lives, Coinjock Marina & Restaurant's prime rib reigns supreme.
Although 32 ounces of prime rib is no easy feat for the average customer, the restaurant doesn't necessarily expect that everyone who orders it will finish it. In fact, they offer an option to split the dish with a partner or friend for a $7 upcharge, if you need some help. And, if all else fails, there's always a to-go box.