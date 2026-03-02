14 Yogi Tea Flavors, Ranked

Even those who don't consider themselves tea fans will tear open a bag and put the kettle on when their throat is feeling scratchy. Yogi's Throat Comfort tea is designed for soothing relief from an itchy throat with herbs like licorice root, fennel, slippery elm, ginger root, orange peel, and wild cherry bark.

The blend that makes up Throat Comfort was right up my alley, so I was more excited to try this tea than any of the others. I was hoping for a potent licorice and fennel flavor. However, wild cherry bark is the herb that makes up the majority of this tea, and that was evident before I even went in for my first sip.

Throat Comfort had a potent medicinal smell to it that's eerily similar to cough medicine, and the licorice and fennel got completely masked by the wild cherry bark. It left a sickly sweet, sharp aftertaste behind that was similar to stevia — in fact, I was surprised to see that there wasn't any stevia in this tea's ingredients list. The gnarly aftertaste lingered for hours after sipping, bringing back memories of getting sick as a kid and being forced to drink gross medicine. And triggering bad memories is a bad look for a drink that should be relaxing.