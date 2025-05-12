How Kava Is Made: Inside The Popular Wellness Drink

In this day and age, everyone has heard of kava. From fancy mocktails that still provide a buzz to stress-relieving teas, kava is a popular drink alternative for the sober-curious as well as those who are just curious in general. It's that same curiosity that's led you here, asking how this ingredient is made. The answer, however, is that there are a few different forms of kava: Traditional ground kava, instant kava, micronized kava, and kava extract. Each form is made and used differently to craft beverages that provide slightly different drinking experiences. But they all come from the same root plant.

No matter if it's traditional, instant, micronized, or an extract, all kava and kava drinks start with the root of the pepper plant Piper methysticum. In its traditional ground form, the kava root is harvested and ground into a fine powder before being steeped in water and strained. Instant kava, on the other hand, is made using a formula extracted from the dried kava root, which is simply mixed with water. Micronized kava is prepared similarly; only the powder is made by grinding the root extra finely. Lastly, kava extract uses a condensed liquid form of the root.

Each of these forms has its own pros and cons, with the traditional ground kava being the preferred option among purists and kava extract making waves in new-age mocktail preparations. But the best way and where to enjoy each type of kava will depend on where you're drinking it.