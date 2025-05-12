How Kava Is Made: Inside The Popular Wellness Drink
In this day and age, everyone has heard of kava. From fancy mocktails that still provide a buzz to stress-relieving teas, kava is a popular drink alternative for the sober-curious as well as those who are just curious in general. It's that same curiosity that's led you here, asking how this ingredient is made. The answer, however, is that there are a few different forms of kava: Traditional ground kava, instant kava, micronized kava, and kava extract. Each form is made and used differently to craft beverages that provide slightly different drinking experiences. But they all come from the same root plant.
No matter if it's traditional, instant, micronized, or an extract, all kava and kava drinks start with the root of the pepper plant Piper methysticum. In its traditional ground form, the kava root is harvested and ground into a fine powder before being steeped in water and strained. Instant kava, on the other hand, is made using a formula extracted from the dried kava root, which is simply mixed with water. Micronized kava is prepared similarly; only the powder is made by grinding the root extra finely. Lastly, kava extract uses a condensed liquid form of the root.
Each of these forms has its own pros and cons, with the traditional ground kava being the preferred option among purists and kava extract making waves in new-age mocktail preparations. But the best way and where to enjoy each type of kava will depend on where you're drinking it.
The best ways to enjoy kava and where to get it
Kava purists will tell you the best way to drink it is the traditional way — that is, using the ground root powder — but it's not the only way. While other forms of kava (notably the instant and micronized) might sound more convenient, they can lack quality and are also known to cause stomachaches for beginners. For this reason, the best alternative to traditional kava is typically in the form of an extract. Extracts are great because they can be measured and added directly to beverages and mocktail recipes, and they often allow you to bypass the earthy flavor that puts people off of kava in the first place. The catch is, you'll find both in very different places.
The traditional ground style of kava is typically associated with that of kava cafes or juice bars. You'll most often find people enjoying kava here during the day, whether they're there working remotely or on their break. Some locations also blend the traditional kava with various fruits in an effort to balance out the flavor with something tropical or sweet, such as orange, banana, and even pineapple. Kava cocktails, however, are more often found served from bars that cater to the sober-curious nightlife scene. Here, you'll find menus similar to those of a traditional cocktail bar, with a variety of delicious drinks made with kava extracts.