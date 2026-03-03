Texas Roadhouse's Roots Aren't In Texas: The Southern State It Calls Home

Given how straightforward Texas Roadhouse's business model is, you'd be forgiven for assuming it started as the real deal on some dusty Texas country road. But this isn't the case. Such is the name of the game in the chain restaurant industry, where claims to "authenticity" quickly fall apart under scrutiny. This is especially true with popular chain steakhouses. Outback is quite obviously not Australian, and the first ever LongHorn Steakhouse location was founded far from cattle country in Atlanta. Likewise, Texas Roadhouse is Texan in spirit at best, originating in Clarksville, Indiana, and now headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

So, why the Texas name? Pretty much for exactly the reasons you would think. Texas Roadhouse was founded by Louisville resident Kent Taylor, an industry lifer, having bounded around working and managing at chains like Bennigan's, KFC, and Hooter's. But Taylor was a restless employee who was constantly looking to experiment and eventually started opening his own spots. After a few different concepts resulting in varying levels of success, he finally landed on the idea for Texas Roadhouse.

The inspiration was in the name, as Taylor wanted to recreate the feel of real roadhouses he had visited in the Lone Star State. It wasn't just the food, but also the fun atmosphere featuring drinks and music. And, of course, Texas' association with cattle — and reputation for high-quality steak — didn't hurt either.