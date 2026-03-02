One Simple Request Makes LongHorn Steakhouse Bread Irresistible

LongHorn Steakhouse may have a meat-focused menu, but that doesn't mean you should overlook its other options. In addition to offering a tasty selection of seafood and chicken options, the popular chain treats its guests to not just a dinner roll, but an entire loaf of honey-wheat bread, courtesy of Epi Breads, a supplier of many restaurants and supermarkets. It's one of the best items at LongHorn Steakhouse that isn't steak, and a dish that can be found on our ranking of the free bread selections at chain restaurants.

LongHorn Steakhouse's honey-wheat bread comes served hot with a crisp exterior and pillowy inside — a perfect vehicle for the accompanying ramekin of butter. That said, there's a way to take this freebie to the next level: cinnamon sugar butter.

Since the restaurant serves cinnamon sugar on its sweet potatoes, you can easily request some to mix with the regular butter and make your own elevated butter to spread across your loaf. Now, what you have is not just standard bread and butter, but a sweeter, richer version that will set the tone for your entire LongHorn Steakhouse experience.