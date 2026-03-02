One Simple Request Makes LongHorn Steakhouse Bread Irresistible
LongHorn Steakhouse may have a meat-focused menu, but that doesn't mean you should overlook its other options. In addition to offering a tasty selection of seafood and chicken options, the popular chain treats its guests to not just a dinner roll, but an entire loaf of honey-wheat bread, courtesy of Epi Breads, a supplier of many restaurants and supermarkets. It's one of the best items at LongHorn Steakhouse that isn't steak, and a dish that can be found on our ranking of the free bread selections at chain restaurants.
LongHorn Steakhouse's honey-wheat bread comes served hot with a crisp exterior and pillowy inside — a perfect vehicle for the accompanying ramekin of butter. That said, there's a way to take this freebie to the next level: cinnamon sugar butter.
Since the restaurant serves cinnamon sugar on its sweet potatoes, you can easily request some to mix with the regular butter and make your own elevated butter to spread across your loaf. Now, what you have is not just standard bread and butter, but a sweeter, richer version that will set the tone for your entire LongHorn Steakhouse experience.
LongHorn Steakhouse's cinnamon sugar butter is a '10 out of 10'
On TikTok, one user recorded herself trying the hack, noting that you can also make cinnamon butter with melted butter and called the results a "10 out of 10." A commenter on the video agreed, "[It] hits every time." Meanwhile, on Facebook, another social media user called the cinnamon butter "yummy."
If you are someone who frequents steakhouses, you're likely familiar with the honey cinnamon butter that Texas Roadhouse offers with its rolls, and this condiment can be recreated at LongHorn Steakhouse as well. Simply request a pat of the smoky honey butter that is served with its crispy Brussels sprouts and mix it with the cinnamon sugar from its sweet potatoes. If the texture is too thin, add more of the butter that's served with the bread loaf and adjust as needed.
Once you have your sweet butter, feel free to use it beyond the honey-wheat bread. It's also a great topper for other side dishes, including sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, and asparagus.