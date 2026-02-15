The Chain Restaurant Bakery Behind LongHorn Steakhouse's Iconic Bread

People go to LongHorn Steakhouse for many reasons. There are the steaks, of course, as well as the large menu, reliable drinks, and familiar, cozy atmosphere. But the side dishes and starters are a huge draw too, and there's an awful lot to be said for that big ol' loaf of piping hot bread that's given to every table after ordering.

If you've ever wondered who's behind that delicacy, it turns out that it's not actually the chefs on site but a corporate supply company hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. Epi Breads started over 30 years ago as a small local bakery specializing in delivering fresh, artisan loaves to nearby eateries. Operations grew exponentially over the years, leading to a long list of big-name clients, like grocery stores, retail bakeries, and national chain restaurants in all 50 states.

With two plants now operating in Georgia and Michigan, Epi produces countless batches of hoagies, baguettes, buns, and custom table breads – just like the signature honey wheat loaf that's served at LongHorn Steakhouse locations across the country. Topped with a slathering of salted butter, it's the perfect accompaniment for a rich steak, or any of LongHorn's other best menu items.