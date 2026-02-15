The Chain Restaurant Bakery Behind LongHorn Steakhouse's Iconic Bread
People go to LongHorn Steakhouse for many reasons. There are the steaks, of course, as well as the large menu, reliable drinks, and familiar, cozy atmosphere. But the side dishes and starters are a huge draw too, and there's an awful lot to be said for that big ol' loaf of piping hot bread that's given to every table after ordering.
If you've ever wondered who's behind that delicacy, it turns out that it's not actually the chefs on site but a corporate supply company hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. Epi Breads started over 30 years ago as a small local bakery specializing in delivering fresh, artisan loaves to nearby eateries. Operations grew exponentially over the years, leading to a long list of big-name clients, like grocery stores, retail bakeries, and national chain restaurants in all 50 states.
With two plants now operating in Georgia and Michigan, Epi produces countless batches of hoagies, baguettes, buns, and custom table breads – just like the signature honey wheat loaf that's served at LongHorn Steakhouse locations across the country. Topped with a slathering of salted butter, it's the perfect accompaniment for a rich steak, or any of LongHorn's other best menu items.
Can you make LongHorn Steakhouse's bread at home?
Epi Breads hasn't given away its recipe for the LongHorn Steakhouse loaf, but a honey wheat bread typically contains staple ingredients like whole wheat flour, white flour, mixed grains, yeast, and buttermilk. The buttermilk is what usually gives the bread that soft, pillowy texture, while the mixed grains provide some bite and a robust, nutty flavor.
What makes LongHorn's bread so good, however, is the mild sweetness that lightens up that earthiness, which is most likely provided by honey or molasses, given its name. Some sugar might be helping out, too, but that deep, rich flavor usually has a liquid sweetener to thank.
The secret to Epi Breads' success is its commitment to quality, consistency, and attention to detail. There's a reason that almost every loaf you get at Longhorn tastes nearly the same, and that's Epi's precise baking process, which ensures a fresh-from-the-oven taste every time. You can try to recreate the loaf at home using a good beginner bread recipe, but nothing beats heading out to LongHorn for the real deal.