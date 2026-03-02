The Hawaiian Chicken Truck That Skyrocketed After Earning Airtime On Triple D

Guy Fieri has visited quite a few eateries in the nearly 20 years since "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" first aired — 1,277 of them, to be exact. Yet the celebrity chef and fan-favorite host continues to trek across the country, highlighting family-owned gems and unique greasy spoons. And even after all these years, a visit from Fieri's crew can still boost business, especially for small food trucks like Mike's Huli Chicken in Hawaii.

A longtime local favorite, Mike's Huli Chicken was opened by Oahu native Mike Fuse in 2010. Fuse grew up on the island's famous North Shore, where Kiawe trees grow wild, and sea salt is abundant. He took advantage of these elements to put his own spin on huli huli chicken, a traditional Hawaiian barbecue dish. Fuse brines his chicken overnight before seasoning it with a handmade rub and broiling it over Kiawe wood, giving it a unique, smoky flavor.

The result is a piece of meat so succulent it not only attracted the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" team, but it inspired Fieri to build his own huli huli rotisserie oven at home. Fieri first visited Mike's Huli Chicken during the first season of Triple D, and he was so impressed that he returned in season 19 to showcase what he calls, on the Food Network, ​​"the crispiest chicken that anybody will ever try."