The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Char Siu

Sweet and savory, with a lightly charred and crispy exterior and tender and juicy interior, char siu is a classic Cantonese-style Chinese barbecued pork dish. Delicious on its own, over a bed of steamed rice, or in a bun, bao, or a bowl of noodles, char siu also adds that pop of red to the fried rice in your Chinese takeout. It's a dish most commonly ordered from a restaurant, but it's also entirely possible to make it at home.

There are a lot of things that go into making a good char siu (whether at a restaurant or at home), from using the key ingredient that gives char siu its sticky barbecue glaze to knowing the right way to roast traditional pork char siu in your oven. Even more fundamentally, it's knowing which cut of pork to use. We spoke with Derek Chan, R&D Manager at the Bay Area's Mamahuhu, who recommends using pork shoulder for making char siu. Pork shoulder may be a fattier cut, but that's what leads to a more succulent dish, explains Chan.