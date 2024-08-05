The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Char Siu
Sweet and savory, with a lightly charred and crispy exterior and tender and juicy interior, char siu is a classic Cantonese-style Chinese barbecued pork dish. Delicious on its own, over a bed of steamed rice, or in a bun, bao, or a bowl of noodles, char siu also adds that pop of red to the fried rice in your Chinese takeout. It's a dish most commonly ordered from a restaurant, but it's also entirely possible to make it at home.
There are a lot of things that go into making a good char siu (whether at a restaurant or at home), from using the key ingredient that gives char siu its sticky barbecue glaze to knowing the right way to roast traditional pork char siu in your oven. Even more fundamentally, it's knowing which cut of pork to use. We spoke with Derek Chan, R&D Manager at the Bay Area's Mamahuhu, who recommends using pork shoulder for making char siu. Pork shoulder may be a fattier cut, but that's what leads to a more succulent dish, explains Chan.
Why pork shoulder works so well for char siu
Although there is some degree of personal preference when it comes to which cut of pork to use for making char siu — and you can find online recipes that use everything from pork loin or pork tenderloin to pork belly — there is actually a good reason why pork shoulder (also referred to as pork butt or Boston butt) works so well, and that's because it has an ideal ratio of meat to fat. Pork loin and tenderloin are a little too lean, which will lead to a dry and less flavorful char siu, while pork belly has a little too much fat and will come out too oily and chewy.
Look for boneless pieces of pork shoulder or pork butt for easier prep work. You'll still want to cut the pork shoulder into long strips. If there are any really large fatty pieces, you can trim those off, but don't trim off too much fat, as the fat will render while cooking; plus, it's the fat that helps make char siu so juicy and delicious. Marinate, roast, then slice the char siu and enjoy it whichever way you prefer.