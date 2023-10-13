Why The Pork In Chinese Fried Rice Is Often Red In Color

Have you ever ordered a steaming takeout box of pork fried rice and wondered why the meat is ... red? It's not because it's undercooked. The pork used in fried rice is typically char siu, a type of Chinese barbecued fried pork with a sweet flavor and crispy red exterior. The red hue on the pork comes from the sticky, crave-able barbecue sauce in which it's marinaded before roasting. Often, this deep crimson hue comes from a combination of Hoisin sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, and fermented red bean curd (aka fermented tofu, bean cheese, or tofu cheese). Other recipes get the scarlet pigment from red yeast rice powder. Some cooks even use red food coloring to really nail the trademark char siu look. Either way, the result is a sweet-savory umami bite with a crispy exterior and tender interior that have kept foodies coming back for centuries.

Char siu comes from the words chā sīu 叉烧 and translates to "fork roasted," a nod to the dish's original preparation method. Cooks of yore would season pork, slice it into long thin strips, and roast the strips over a fire on a skewer. Today, slabs of char siu can often be spotted hanging in the windows of Cantonese restaurants.