Not All Bloody Mary Mixes Work With Bourbon. Here's What To Look For
A Bloody Mary contains so many powerful ingredients that the alcohol, usually a clean-tasting spirit like vodka or blanco tequila, can be an afterthought. While these choices won't do you wrong, a Bloody Mary with bourbon — popularly called a Bloody Marianne – is a revelation, so long as you choose the right bottled mix. To find out what kind of products to look for, we asked Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, for her expert advice.
Bourbon gives your Bloody Mary a bolder flavor, and as Horn explains, "Some [mixes] are lighter with a more tomato-forward, less nuanced character, while some of the more craft ones are hearty and full of all kinds of savory ingredients. This latter style works with bourbon in that it can stand up to the bigger, bolder flavors." Whether it's oaky, smoky, or caramel-forward, all types of bourbon make a Bloody Mary sweeter, and cheap mixes that are mostly tomato juice won't provide enough savoriness to balance out the taste. You especially want to avoid mixes with added sugar, or your cocktail will end up too sweet.
In our ranked list of Bloody Mary mix brands, we found some craft products that deliver on savory complexity. Try Toma Bloody Mary Mix, our number one pick that's flavored with sriracha and chipotle tomatillo sauce, or Bourbon Barrel Foods' Bloody Mary Mix, which contains bourbon barrel-aged Worcestershire and bourbon-smoked spices — a great match for the spirit. Horn also gave us more tips for balancing out Bloody Mariannes.
More expert tips for making the perfect bourbon Bloody Mary
A strong, savory, complex Bloody Mary mix will go a long way towards the best Bloody Marianne, but the seasonings you use are just as important. Molly Horn told us, "As bourbon also has some sweeter characteristics, I like to add additional spiciness to balance out those caramel and baking spice notes... or just use a rye whiskey!" Extra horseradish, hot sauce, and spices like black pepper, cayenne, or smoked paprika can all add an extra spicy kick to your cocktail that both complements and balances out the bourbon.
Horn's recommendation of rye whiskey will also make for a delicious, spicy Bloody Mary, though it won't be a Bloody Marianne any longer, as rye is different from bourbon. The higher the rye content in these whiskeys, the spicier and more herbal the liquor will taste. Peppery and bold with similar baking spice notes as in bourbon, it's just as good a partner for a craft Bloody Mary mix.
To further balance out the sweet, rich bourbon, many Bloody Marianne recipes use super savory flavorings and garnishes. Some of the best ingredients to elevate Bloody Mary mix include Old Bay seasoning, pickle juice, olive brine, and celery salt, all of which would provide a good counterpoint to the bourbon. As for the best garnishes for your next Bloody Mary, think bacon strips, cheese-stuffed olives, pickled peppers, cocktail shrimp, or a rim of bacon salt, spicy cayenne salt, or classic lime and salt.