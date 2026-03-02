Not All Bloody Mary Mixes Work With Bourbon. Here's What To Look For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Bloody Mary contains so many powerful ingredients that the alcohol, usually a clean-tasting spirit like vodka or blanco tequila, can be an afterthought. While these choices won't do you wrong, a Bloody Mary with bourbon — popularly called a Bloody Marianne – is a revelation, so long as you choose the right bottled mix. To find out what kind of products to look for, we asked Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, for her expert advice.

Bourbon gives your Bloody Mary a bolder flavor, and as Horn explains, "Some [mixes] are lighter with a more tomato-forward, less nuanced character, while some of the more craft ones are hearty and full of all kinds of savory ingredients. This latter style works with bourbon in that it can stand up to the bigger, bolder flavors." Whether it's oaky, smoky, or caramel-forward, all types of bourbon make a Bloody Mary sweeter, and cheap mixes that are mostly tomato juice won't provide enough savoriness to balance out the taste. You especially want to avoid mixes with added sugar, or your cocktail will end up too sweet.

In our ranked list of Bloody Mary mix brands, we found some craft products that deliver on savory complexity. Try Toma Bloody Mary Mix, our number one pick that's flavored with sriracha and chipotle tomatillo sauce, or Bourbon Barrel Foods' Bloody Mary Mix, which contains bourbon barrel-aged Worcestershire and bourbon-smoked spices — a great match for the spirit. Horn also gave us more tips for balancing out Bloody Mariannes.