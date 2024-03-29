Bourbon Will Give Your Next Bloody Mary A Bolder Flavor

Vodka makes a Bloody Mary, tequila makes a Bloody Maria, and gin makes a Red Snapper. So, what does bourbon make? We're glad you asked. Introducing the Bloody Derby (also known as the Shotgun Bloody and Bloody Marianne): a bourbon-spiked, spicy tomato fantasia you didn't even know you were missing. Add welcome depth to this spicy, tangy favorite by swapping the vodka for bourbon in our classic Bloody Mary recipe. Unlike neutral vodka, using bourbon as the base spirit contributes a unique flavor to the familiar (even predictable) Bloody Mary profile. Rich, smoky, and slightly sweet, the addition of bourbon emphasizes the tasting notes of the roasted tomato.

Bloody Mariannes make a very welcome Sunday morning sipper, whether you're "hair of the dogging" it in style or just getting your day started with morning brunch. For fancy flair, serve your Bloody Marianne in a stemless wine glass over a single large ice cube, and garnish with a strip of crispy fried bacon and a fresh rosemary sprig. Or, you could serve that Bloody Marianne with a fittingly sweet-smoky meal like smoked salmon pasta for dinner (there are no rules).

There's no need to break the bank here; any smooth, budget-friendly bourbon will do. Bulleit Bourbon ($32.99 via Drizly) is a solid, widely available option for more understated drinks like the bacon rosemary Bloody Mary we mentioned earlier. Or, if you're looking to batch 'em, or if you're in it more for the garnishes, good old Evan Williams bourbon ($15.99) will get the job done just fine.