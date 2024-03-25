Smoked Salmon Is The Simple Addition For A Quick Pasta Upgrade

We love smoked salmon and cream cheese-laced bagel sandwiches as much as anyone else, but if that's the only way you're using this salty, cured fish, you may be missing out. You can add smoked salmon to a plethora of tasty breakfast dishes, including Belgian waffles and toast with avocado, but it also has a time and place on your dinner table. In our and Catherine Brookes' recipe for smoked salmon pasta, it brings a dose of protein and flavor that hardly requires any prep work on your end.

If you're a pescatarian, or just looking for meat and poultry alternatives, this type of cured fish is a great way to get in your protein, considering 3.5 ounces offers a whopping 18 grams. And because of its combination of saltiness, smokiness, and fatty acids, this salmon packs a flavor punch in a relatively small amount of fish. You only need 4 ounces of it to make the pasta dish here, which otherwise relies on only a few complementary ingredients. When it comes time to add in your salmon, all you need to do is divide it into chunks and throw it in the pan for a few minutes.