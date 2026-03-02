The Easy Addition That Improves Store-Bought Margarita Mix

In a perfect world, we'd all have the time and ingredients to make every margarita from scratch. But there are plenty of situations where the shortcut of a margarita mix is just faster and easier — from hosting large parties to impromptu taco-night celebrations — and luckily, these mixes have come a long way and can also make a delicious marg. Still, it makes any cocktail lover wonder: What are some key ways to upgrade a margarita, especially if you've used a mix? Because even with some of the best margarita mixes, you can miss out on some of the lime juice and orange liqueur complexity of a classic margarita. So, we asked an expert, and it turns out that adding some of that orange liqueur back in is a game-changer.

"If I'm using margarita mix, I am always also using an orange liqueur," said Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. "Some margarita mixes do factor in orange essence or juice to 'mimic' the traditional orange liqueur called for in a great marg, but that's still never going to be the same as the real thing." One of the most essential tips for crafting a perfect margarita is remembering balance. The tequila brings fruity and floral or vanilla notes, the lime contributes bright acidity, and the orange liqueur tempers that with tart sweetness and body. Simply adding a splash of it back in, even with a mix, can work wonders.