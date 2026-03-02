The Easy Addition That Improves Store-Bought Margarita Mix
In a perfect world, we'd all have the time and ingredients to make every margarita from scratch. But there are plenty of situations where the shortcut of a margarita mix is just faster and easier — from hosting large parties to impromptu taco-night celebrations — and luckily, these mixes have come a long way and can also make a delicious marg. Still, it makes any cocktail lover wonder: What are some key ways to upgrade a margarita, especially if you've used a mix? Because even with some of the best margarita mixes, you can miss out on some of the lime juice and orange liqueur complexity of a classic margarita. So, we asked an expert, and it turns out that adding some of that orange liqueur back in is a game-changer.
"If I'm using margarita mix, I am always also using an orange liqueur," said Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. "Some margarita mixes do factor in orange essence or juice to 'mimic' the traditional orange liqueur called for in a great marg, but that's still never going to be the same as the real thing." One of the most essential tips for crafting a perfect margarita is remembering balance. The tequila brings fruity and floral or vanilla notes, the lime contributes bright acidity, and the orange liqueur tempers that with tart sweetness and body. Simply adding a splash of it back in, even with a mix, can work wonders.
How to make a margarita with a mix and orange liqueur
Indeed, many people don't even consider a margarita without orange liqueur. It takes mere seconds to elevate your mix-made margarita with it. The question is, which one, and how does this alter the rest of your recipe, if at all? You'll see "triple sec," "Cointreau," and "Grand Marnier" used across recipes. These are all orange liqueurs, but triple sec is a more generic term, while the latter two are specific brands. Cointreau and Grand Marnier are a bit higher-quality. There are plenty of other tasty orange liqueurs, too; it's really a matter of how much you want to spend and your own flavor preferences.
"Depending on the quality of the mix I may go for a more high-end orange liqueur," Molly Horn said. "But even using a triple sec will elevate a margarita more than just omitting it entirely." So, if you love Cointreau or a specific craft orange liqueur your local distillery makes, go for it. But even a basic triple sec does the trick. Since you're adding a liqueur back into your margarita, and therefore contributing a touch more alcohol, we asked Horn whether that means you should tweak the recipe.
Horn told Tasting Table that her mix-and-orange-liqueur margarita is "almost the same as my standard recipe." She uses two parts mix, ½ part orange liqueur, and two parts tequila. Because you're using such a small amount of liqueur, you don't have to change much in your go-to marg.