The 11 Absolute Best Margarita Mixes In 2025
Making your own margarita at home can be done in many different ways. You can choose to follow a recipe and craft your own margarita by scratch, or you can buy a premade mix that will make the process of making a margarita (especially if you're making more than one) much easier. Many people seem to think that making a margarita from a premade mix is a subpar way to make a margarita, but there are actually some great mixes out there that can make you a fabulous drink.
We decided to search for the best margarita mixes that are currently on the market. From a large variety of flavors, to different ways that the mixes are presented (ever heard of a margarita tea bag?) to different ingredients that are used — we've covered just about any type of margarita mix that you could want. Using reviews from sites like Amazon, Target, TikTok and more — we've made sure to include mixes that are receiving highly positive reviews. Now, grab a margarita glass, your favorite tequila, and let's get drinking!
Q Mixers spicy grapefruit margarita mix
Q Mixers is a brand that specializes in high quality mixers — and the Q in its name even stands for quality. It sells many great mixer options, and we even ranked the Q Mixer ginger beer to be one of the best on the market. The spicy grapefruit margarita mix holds up to that standard too, both from what we've seen in the ingredients along with what customers have had to say.
This margarita mix is served in a 7½ ounce can, perfect for a large single margarita or two regular sized drinks. It's mainly made with agave, Florida grapefruits, jalapeño, and key lime juice concentrate. There aren't many other extraneous ingredients included in this mix. It also isn't too high in calories, with just 80 calories that mainly come from the sugar.
This is an unconventional margarita flavor to be able to enjoy easily at home, and customers are incredibly impressed with the taste. On Amazon, many say that the spice level is the perfect amount — not too hot but definitely not too weak. As for the grapefruit flavor, a key word that comes up a lot in reviews is "balanced." The heat from the jalapeño, the sour tartness of the grapefruit, and the slight sweetness from the agave all blend together well. Many people also shared that they enjoy the mixer alone, which definitely isn't expected from a margarita mix.
Stonewall Kitchen margarita mixer
Stonewall Kitchen is a brand that sells many different pantry staples, snacks, baking ingredients, and more. The brand tends to be found in smaller grocery stores that carry specialty brands, and is often regarded as a company that makes high quality items. Its margarita mix is one of the high quality items, as it only has a few key ingredients that make it taste amazing. These ingredients include lime juice, water, pure cane sugar, and orange juice concentrate. Simplicity is key with Stonewall Kitchen.
This Stonewall Kitchen margarita mixer comes in a 24-ounce glass bottle that has the company's simple and aesthetically pleasing logo on it. If you're making multiple margaritas for a gathering, this is definitely a good choice — as one bottle can make you up to 12 glasses. The bottle is also nice looking enough leave out on display, next to your tequila of choice.
As for the taste, this margarita mix is highly rated on Amazon. Amongst the hundreds of five star reviews, customers love that this mix tastes nice and fresh. One person shared that they normally don't go for premade margarita mix, but the Stonewall margarita mix is made to be perfectly balanced and enjoyable. There are countless reviews that claim that the mix is the best margarita mix that they've ever tried, sharing sentiments that it's not too sugary, tastes real, and makes the process of making margaritas incredibly simple.
Tres Agaves organic lime margarita mix
Tres Agaves sells its own line of tequila as well as mixers to go along with it. Every single item that the company sells, whether alcoholic or not, is made organically. While there are many different Tres Agaves mixers to choose from, one of the most popular is the classic lime margarita mix.
Now, Tres Agaves takes its ingredients very seriously. It believes in using ingredients that are well-sourced, made with patience and time, and are additive-free. The organic lime margarita mix is made with filtered water, organic agave nectar, organic lime juice concentrate, and ascorbic acid. The mixer comes in different sizes, from a large 33.8-ounce bottle to a single serve four pack.
With an overwhelming amount of rave reviews on Amazon, people seem to enjoy that Tres Agaves accomplishes a great margarita mix that isn't filled with artificial and extraneous flavors. It's simple, fresh, and tasty. One Amazon reviewer, who says that they don't care about what the ingredients are as long as the margarita tastes good, shared a deeper insight, saying, "The tequila stands out, yet it's balanced perfectly with the lime which is mellowed by the lightly sweet agave nectar. This mix doesn't hide the tequila, it accentuates it." Since Tres Agaves does make its own tequila, we can see why the company would want to create a mix that helps the taste of its tequila to stand out.
Ficks premium margarita mix
Ficks specializes in cocktail mixes, from a moscow mule, to a bloody Mary, to a variety of margarita flavors, there are many mixes to choose from. Ficks's mission statement is, "quality cocktail mixers at a reasonable price with the best ingredients possible." Who wouldn't want to stand by that?
Ficks premium margarita mix comes in a 22-ounce glass bottle if you order from the company website or in stores like Walmart. On Amazon, however, you can get 32-ounce bottles in bulk options. The bottle has a sophisticated and almost retro feel to it, making it a great addition to your bar or bar cart. The ingredients for the mix include water, lime juice, agave syrup, cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavors, stevia rebiana extract, and citric acid. There are only 10 grams of total sugar in each serving, which is much less than most margarita mixes on the market.
Wirecutter, from the New York Times, named Ficks premium margarita mix one of the top three best margarita mixes. In its review, the testers thought that the mix seemed nice and fresh, since it didn't have a thick and syrupy consistency like other mixes tend to have. On Amazon, many customers share that they believe it's the best mix that they've had, and that it even tastes like a margarita that would be made at a high-end bar.
Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company margarita mix
Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company specializes in fresh juices that are high-quality and minimally processed. All of the fruits and vegetables used in the juices are handpicked, and then are made in small batches, ensuring that the juices will be at an ultimate freshness. While almost every product that Natalie's sells is a variation of fresh juice, it also sells its own margarita mix.
Natalie's margarita mix is sold in what looks like your average plastic juice bottle, in a 32 or 56 ounce serving. As for the ingredients, there are only three: limes, water, and pure cane sugar. It's often found on the shelves at grocery stores like The Fresh Market and Whole Foods, and many people on TikTok have been sharing that this item is a summer staple to have in the refrigerator, ready to make a fresh margarita at any time.
People are drawn to this mix mainly because of its simplicity. One TikTok user compared Natalie's to a generic margarita mix (one that probably has high fructose corn syrup and other additives), and she said that Natalie's simply tasted fresh and pure, and she loved how she didn't need to squeeze her own limes to enjoy the fresh taste. Another user showed themselves piling multiple bottles of the mix into their cart at the store, clearly showing how much they love the product.
Craftmix 2025 classic margarita
Craftmix is a modern and trendy brand that makes cocktail mixes — but not just any cocktail mixes. These are mixes that come in a powder form, in small packets that make a single drink. There are tons of cocktail mixes that the company sells, like espresso martinis, blackberry old fashions, and of course, margaritas. All you need to do is add the packet mix to the specified amount of water and alcohol, mix it up, and you're good to go.
The 2025 classic margarita is one of Craftmix's newest flavors. It's made with lime juice powder, natural flavor, sodium citrate, stevia leaf extract, fructose, and citric acid. In each packet, there's only about 25 calories — which is one of the lowest amounts we've seen. On Amazon, customers seem to be incredibly pleased with this innovative and convenient margarita mix. They share that the taste is authentic, tasty, and fresh.
Many people explained that this is a great option to have, as they don't need to worry about the ingredients going bad, and get to skip out on drinking an overly syrupy margarita mix or having to squeeze tons of limes themselves.
Sayso skinny spicy margarita
Sayso is the first company to create craft cocktails that come in the form of tea bags. Now, you're probably wondering, how exactly does that work? For one, you don't need to use hot water as you would with a tea bag. These sachets work with cold water, and you actually place them into a mixture of water and alcohol. You simply rustle the satchel until the majority of the contents inside of it dissolve, and then you take it out. Lastly, you add ice, and it's ready! This process usually only takes about a minute.
The skinny spicy margarita is mainly made with crystalized lime, orange peel, jalapeño, ginger, agave enhancer, smoked salt, ginger juice, Arabic gum, crystalized orange, and monk fruit. Many customers enjoy this margarita mixer as either a mocktail or as a regular margarita — and the company even suggests adding mezcal to make it a bit smokier. Customers say that the taste from these sachets create an absolutely delicious drink that bursts with flavor, and has a perfect blend of citrus and sweet.
Some customers share that this is a great option to have on hand when traveling. You can even make your own margarita on an airplane with a small bottle of tequila and cold water. Since the packets are so small, they are easy to bring on the go.
Filthy margarita mix
Filfthy Food knows what it's doing when it comes to cocktail mixers. The founder of Filthy, Daniel Singer, created the brand because he has always been passionate about quality cocktails. Every ingredient that he uses in the cocktail mixers are chosen with intention, as he believes that every detail counts. Filthy Food has five different cocktail mixers to buy, and they each come in resealable pouches
The Filthy margarita mix comes in singular serve pouches, a party pouch (which has 32-ounces of mixer in it), or even a gallon pouch that has 128 ounces in it. The ingredients here are incredibly simple: filtered water, fresh lime juice, organic blue agave nectar, and ascorbic acid. Each serving has about 60 calories and 13 grams of sugar.
Users on Amazon have given this margarita mix fairly high marks. In one in-depth review, a customer shared that they have tried tons of margarita mixes on the market. They explained that the flavor is perfectly balanced, with the right amount of sweetness matched with the tanginess from the lime. There is no sense of artificial flavors, and they even said that it tastes like you just squeezed the limes yourself. Other customers shared similar sentiments, with many claiming that this is the best mixer they've ever tried. People also love the convenience of the pouches, making it easy to bring on a weekend trip or party.
Fever-Tree margarita mix
You may know Fever-Tree for its premium tonic water, which was ranked as one of Tasting Table's best tonic water brands. The company doesn't only sell tonic water, however. It specializes in cocktail mixers in general, and sells tons of options for many popular cocktails that you may want to make at home. We also conducted a taste-test ranking of Fever-Tree mixers, where the classic margarita mix came out as one of the top.
The classic margarita mix is made with just a few simple ingredients: water, lime juice from concentrate, cane sugar, agave syrup, critic acid, natural flavoring, bitters, and sea salt. The sea salt used is specifically Spanish sea salt, which Fever-Tree describes to have a subtle yet aromatic flavoring to it. This mix comes in a 750 milliliter glass bottle, and has a classic labeling that will enhance any bar area.
Customers enjoy this margarita mixer for many reasons. On Amazon, people share that it has a good balance of sweet yet sour flavor profilings, with a good amount of saltiness to it as well — and not in an overpowering way. It's a great mixer that tastes freshly homemade. One thing to note about this mixer is that some did say it's a little sweeter than other mixers, but not in a bad way. If you're looking for a slightly sweeter option — this may be a great choice for you.
Batchwell spicy margarita mix
If you're a fan of a more on-the-go type of mixer that packs a bunch of flavor, you may want to consider Batchwell. This company specifically specializes in margarita mix, keeping all of its focus on the flavors of the beloved cocktail. The company prides itself on providing margarita mixes that have great taste, are made high-quality, and are convenient. The mix is served in single serving powder packets, and all you have to do is mix it into water and tequila.
One of the flavors that stuck out to us was Batchwell's spicy margarita mix. This packet is made with dehydrated ingredients like organic sugar, organic orange juice powder, citric acid, Malic acid, lime juice powder, natural orange and lime flavor, and salt. Users on Amazon seem to go crazy over these packets, with many customers sharing five star reviews.
From the reviews, it seems that this margarita mix isn't touch-torchingly spicy, but it has a nice kick to it that many people love. One customer described it to be a nice tangy spice that was matched with just the right amount of sweetness. Other reviews share that the mix creates a refreshing, balanced, and flavorful cocktail. Another repeated sentiment was how easy it is to mix the margarita with these packets, and how you can easily take a few servings on the go.
Jordan's Skinny Mixes
Here at Tasting Table, we are familiar with Jordan Skinny Mixes for its coffee syrup, which we ranked high on our coffee syrup brand ranking. The brand does much more than coffee, however. One of its main products is skinny mixes for cocktails, lemonades, teas, and more. Its low carb skinny margarita mix is actually one of the highest rated margarita mixes on Amazon, so we had to take a closer look.
This margarita mix is the lowest calorie option that we've covered — as it only has five calories and zero grams of sugar. If you are watching your sugar intake, this could be a great option for you. The ingredients include water, citric acid, natural flavors, sodium citrate, sucralose, and a few preservatives. You can buy the mix in 32-ounce bottles, either on Amazon or in stores like Target and Walmart.
Even though this is a low sugar and low calorie option, customers are still pleased with how Jordan's margarita mix tastes. Customers on Amazon describe it to be a mix that isn't too sweet yet isn't too tart, is very tasty, and doesn't have any sort of bad aftertaste. One customer, who is a diabetic, shared that this mix is a saving grace for her as she's been looking for a margarita that won't raise her blood sugar. Not only does Jordan's accomplish that, but they said that the flavor is fantastic as well.
Methodology
When choosing the best margaritas for 2025, we focused on many factors. First and foremost, we only considered mixes that had multiple positive reviews from various sources and customers, particularly in a large abundance. We mainly used Amazon as a source for reviews, but also used sites like TikTok, Target, and blogs to read other opinions as well.
From there, we made sure to create a list that was diverse. Having various flavors, ingredients, and nutritional qualities was important as well. We also noted that it's becoming increasingly popular for companies to provide mixes that don't come in a straight liquid form, so we made sure to include a few of those as well. With all of this information, we were able to compile a list of margarita mixes that are currently being consumed and thoroughly enjoyed by people in 2025.