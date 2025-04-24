The 11 Absolute Best Margarita Mixes In 2025

Q Mixers is a brand that specializes in high quality mixers — and the Q in its name even stands for quality. It sells many great mixer options, and we even ranked the Q Mixer ginger beer to be one of the best on the market. The spicy grapefruit margarita mix holds up to that standard too, both from what we've seen in the ingredients along with what customers have had to say.

This margarita mix is served in a 7½ ounce can, perfect for a large single margarita or two regular sized drinks. It's mainly made with agave, Florida grapefruits, jalapeño, and key lime juice concentrate. There aren't many other extraneous ingredients included in this mix. It also isn't too high in calories, with just 80 calories that mainly come from the sugar.

This is an unconventional margarita flavor to be able to enjoy easily at home, and customers are incredibly impressed with the taste. On Amazon, many say that the spice level is the perfect amount — not too hot but definitely not too weak. As for the grapefruit flavor, a key word that comes up a lot in reviews is "balanced." The heat from the jalapeño, the sour tartness of the grapefruit, and the slight sweetness from the agave all blend together well. Many people also shared that they enjoy the mixer alone, which definitely isn't expected from a margarita mix.

Purchase a 24-pack of Q Mixers spicy grapefruit margarita mix on Amazon for $35.20.