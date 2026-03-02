Judges Couldn't Stop Awarding This Rare Scotch, And You Deserve To Taste Why

Scotches command a great deal of respect in the world of hard liquors for a reason: A quality bottle tastes like nothing else. But if you've ever wondered what's the best bottle of Scotch that your money can get you today, virtually all of the judges at the 2025 Top Shelf Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition will give you a single answer: Rosebank 31 Year Old.

This Scotch has been winning absolutely everything — and no, we aren't exaggerating. At the 2025 Top Shelf Awards, it took home four of the biggest prizes: Best Single Malt Scotch 20 Years and Over, Best Single Malt Scotch, Best Overall Scotch, and even the Best in Show Whisky (the top award). Then it went on to rack up gold awards at the International Spirits Challenge, as well.

So, what's so great about this whisky that people lost their minds over it? Well, this particular Scotch spent — you guessed it — 31 years aging in sherry and bourbon casks before being bottled at 48.1% ABV. The reviews for these bottlings are filled with praise. Unlike many Scotches, rather than peaty, the Rosebank 31 is citrusy and floral right out of the gate. It's been said that the thick, near-creamy liquor tastes like chamomile and berry on the palate and, on its way down, gives a beautiful finish of peach and oak. It's extremely approachable as far as premium Scotches go, meaning most people can enjoy this Scotch even if they aren't a professional whisky-taster. But there's one thing even more interesting than the unusually light and vibrant characteristics of the Rosebank 31, which is its backstory: Did you know that the liquor outlasted the very distillery that made it?