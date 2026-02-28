8 Expert-Approved Tips For Pairing Non-Alcoholic Drinks With Italian Food

Whether you're dining out at an Italian restaurant or cooking up a storm, there are few things better than sitting down to a meal brimming with the cuisine's flavors. Italian food varies widely depending on the region, but one thread follows through across the country: There's usually a wine to pair with the dish and regional cuisine. While it's nice to pair your meal with a glass of wine, abstaining doesn't mean missing out on a delicious match. There are plenty of options to serve with Italian food if you're going the non-alcoholic route. Of course, water is an easy one, but it's nice to savor something a little more flavorful, too.

To guide you through pairing Italian food with non-alcoholic beverages, we turned to some experts. Richard Hanauer is the Wine Director and Operational Partner for RPM Restaurants, a group of restaurants in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. This includes an Italian restaurant featuring a menu with excellent zero-proof options. Additionally, we spoke to Darryl Chan, the Bar Director of NoHo Hospitality, which counts several Italian restaurants, including Locanda Verde. Between the two of them, there are plenty of tips to ensure your next Italian meal — home-cooked or chef-made — is accompanied by the ideal alcohol-free beverage.