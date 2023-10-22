The Right Way To Pair Wine With Italian Food, According To An Expert

In Italy, wine is its own food group, so it makes sense that it would pair well with Italian food. Food pairing can seem like a foreign language, but it's pretty straightforward when you keep a couple of tricks in mind. That's why we reached out to Andrea Card, Senior Winemaker at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, to see if she could help us figure out the answer to life's greatest mystery: What wine is supposed to be in our left hand when we're holding a slice of pizza in our right?

Say you're preparing dinner, and the time has come to decide what to drink. You'll always start by considering the food being served. If you have a really special bottle of wine and you want to plan your meal around it, that's fine, but that's going to be the rare exception. So we're looking at the food, and we're asking ourselves: How bold is this dish? As Card explained, "Bolder dishes should be complemented with wines that have a bolder flavor profile."