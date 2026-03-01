Make Perfect Steak Frites In Less Time With This Appliance
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Steak frites is one of those meals that always sounds a lot fancier than it really is. When you think about it, all you're doing is frying up a good steak and serving it alongside some skinny fries and bearnáise, yet this French staple has earned an expensive reputation across the world. But it couldn't be easier to recreate at home — you can even ditch the pan and make the entire thing in the air fryer.
That's right, you can use an air fryer to prepare both a crispy batch of fries and a delicious, juicy ribeye. That's according to air fryer expert Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook". We spoke to Andrews about the best ways to utilize everyone's favorite new countertop appliance, and even we were surprised when brasserie-style steak frites came up.
She says, "Steak frites is a perfect air fryer dish because it relies on high heat and crisp exterior texture." According to Andrews, air fryers excel at rapid high-heat cooking, creating a seared crust through intense air circulation, and crisping potatoes with minimal oil.
How to cook steak in the airfryer
You'll need to cook the two elements separately as they require different timings. Andrews says, "You can cook the fries first, then rest them while the steak cooks quickly at high heat. The compact chamber concentrates heat beautifully, helping develop a crust similar to a grill or cast iron pan, especially on thinner cuts."
For the fries, cooks generally aim for 380 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes or so, shaking the basket halfway through. Make sure the fries aren't crowded together, as they won't crisp up, and if you're making your own air fryer french fries from scratch, soaking the potatoes in water before cooking can lead to even better results. As for the steak, you're looking at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes for medium rare, depending on the thickness.
Andrews recommends patting the steak dry and lightly oiling it before cooking. Her other tips? "Preheat the air fryer for two to three minutes. Don't overcrowd. Flip halfway through cooking. Rest the steak at least five minutes before slicing," she advises.
What cut of steak to use for airfryer steak frites
The best cut for steak frites is often disputed, but people tend to lean toward hanger or ribeye. Sirloin is also a popular modern choice, however, due to its affordability and tender texture. Andrews says, "Ribeye, sirloin, or flat iron work particularly well. Sirloin is especially suited for air frying because it's lean but still tender and cooks quickly. Ribeye works beautifully too, but because of its higher fat content, you may get more smoke at very high temperatures."
You don't need to get too bogged down about picking the perfect cut. It's much more important to pay attention to the preparation and cooking process. Andrews also says that the size of the steak makes a big difference. "Thickness matters more than the specific cut, I recommend steaks around 1 inch thick for optimal crust without overcooking the [center]," she says. You do, however, need to grab a pot to make a perfect bearnaise sauce to go alongside the dish, if you want to avoid a mess.