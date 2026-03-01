Make Perfect Steak Frites In Less Time With This Appliance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steak frites is one of those meals that always sounds a lot fancier than it really is. When you think about it, all you're doing is frying up a good steak and serving it alongside some skinny fries and bearnáise, yet this French staple has earned an expensive reputation across the world. But it couldn't be easier to recreate at home — you can even ditch the pan and make the entire thing in the air fryer.

That's right, you can use an air fryer to prepare both a crispy batch of fries and a delicious, juicy ribeye. That's according to air fryer expert Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook". We spoke to Andrews about the best ways to utilize everyone's favorite new countertop appliance, and even we were surprised when brasserie-style steak frites came up.

She says, "Steak frites is a perfect air fryer dish because it relies on high heat and crisp exterior texture." According to Andrews, air fryers excel at rapid high-heat cooking, creating a seared crust through intense air circulation, and crisping potatoes with minimal oil.