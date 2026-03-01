This Tangy Addition Gives Frozen French Fries New Life

Love the new trick and want to take things a notch further? Sauerkraut, once dehydrated and ground down, turns into a delicious seasoning powder. Simply sprinkle it on hot fries anytime you want a quick snack. The process is easy enough, the only tricky part's the tool. If you've invested in a food dehydrator, you're set. No dehydrator? An oven works too.

Squeeze out the liquid first — you want the cabbage bone dry before the dehydrator even gets involved. Spread it out on a tray, set your dehydrator to 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, and let it run for five to six hours until everything's crispy. (No dehydrator? Oven works too — lowest heat, 30-minute bursts with the door open for roughly an hour.) Pulse it all in a food processor, and you've got concentrated fermented flavor in powder form.

Start small — a teaspoon or so — to feel it out before you go wild. If you fancy a more traditional seasoning blend, stir it with some salt. The powdered sauerkraut can stay potent for up to a year in a glass jar, and, outside of fries, you can use it on anything that needs a sour kick — a topping for pastrami sandwiches, roasted vegetables, whatever. It's a flavoring hack in a jar!