International Delight's Worst Creamer Is Too Sweet To Stomach

If we wanted to stir a sugar packet into our cup of Joe, we would. When foodies shell out for a bottle of creamer, they should be able to expect a little more from it. A good coffee creamer should be rich and luxurious. Alas, the cup of coffee that resulted from adding a splash of International Delight hazelnut creamer was such a sugar bomb as to be basically undrinkable — which is why, in Tasting Table's ranking of five International Delight coffee creamers, the brand's hazelnut flavor landed solidly last.

Hazelnut coffee admittedly gets a bad rap, and this product certainly isn't helping the case. We took care not to overdo it on the creamer, either. To conduct our taste-test, we stirred once tablespoon of each creamer flavor into a cup of Nespresso-brewed coffee, then chilled it with ice. Yet, as we mentioned in our review, the cloying sweetness overpowered our coffee despite the dilution from the ice we added. While the nose delivers, the off-balance palate flops. Quoth our reviewer, "Take a whiff of this creamer, and you do, in fact, get a slight nutty aroma that smells like it would taste good [...] it also has a strange, artificial funkiness to it. The nutty complexity that you might expect is flat and forced." Customer reviews posted to the official International Delight website give the hazelnut creamer an average rating of 2.7 out of 5 stars for quality and 2.6 out of 5 stars for value (not great).