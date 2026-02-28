El Monterey's Best Frozen Burrito Is As Basic As It Gets (In A Good Way)
One of the most beloved Mexican dishes in the U.S., the mighty burrito is the ultimate handheld that you can have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And the best part is that you don't have to make them from scratch as there are countless frozen burrito brands waiting for you at the grocery store. El Monterey is one such brand with a diverse array of tasty options to choose from. We tasted and ranked five other El Monterey frozen burritos, according to overall texture and flavor, and our favorite was perhaps the simplest burrito on offer: El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito.
El Monterey already impressed us in our ranking of frozen breakfast burritos, earning itself the top-placing spots. However, its beef and bean-laden burrito especially blew us away with its depth of flavor and delightful texture. While a two-ingredient burrito may sound basic, El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito is anything but. The refried beans and beef were both seasoned to perfection. The beans were creamy, rich, and hearty, standing up perfectly to the robust flavors of the beef. We can only imagine this beef to have been stewed for hours in a spicy broth as it left a light orange residue with each bite. Plus, the meat provided a nice and tender chew to contrast the creamy beans.
Each filling ingredient in the burrito was also generously portioned, allowing for plenty of beef and beans in every bite. Let's not forget about the perfectly stretchy tortilla that held its integrity beautifully and added yet another layer of texture to the mix, either. All in all, El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito is certainly a case of "less is more."
More rave reviews for El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito
El Monterey's Beef and Bean Burrito comes highly recommended by Walmart shoppers who have left thousands of 5-star reviews on the retailer's site. One customer wrote, "I love these burritos not only for their taste, but also for the value and ease of prep (a couple of minutes and dinner is served)." Other customers were complimentary about how well seasoned and generously portioned they are and, consequently, how filling the burritos are for such an "amazing price."
Where other frozen burritos get chewy or hard ends, customers on Reddit raved about how the tortilla "stays soft, but with a nice chew" and that it "holds up surprisingly well" without falling apart under the weight of the fillings. While the microwave is the fastest way to heat these burritos, many also said they hold up well in the oven and the air fryer. Yet another Walmart customer suggested, "lightly pan fry[ing] them in a little butter or butter-flavored cooking spray to heat them through and get a nice crispy crust on the outside."
Some fans recommended covering them with shredded cheese or some homemade chili before warming them up. Others recommended microwaving them in a thin layer of enchilada sauce. You can also bring more interesting flavors and textures to the mix by topping the burritos with a fresh and crunchy pico de gallo or this crave-worthy guacamole. Even a drizzle of chipotle mayo would spice things up. Of course, there are also plenty of popular store-bought salsas available to save you the effort.