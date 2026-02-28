El Monterey's Best Frozen Burrito Is As Basic As It Gets (In A Good Way)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most beloved Mexican dishes in the U.S., the mighty burrito is the ultimate handheld that you can have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And the best part is that you don't have to make them from scratch as there are countless frozen burrito brands waiting for you at the grocery store. El Monterey is one such brand with a diverse array of tasty options to choose from. We tasted and ranked five other El Monterey frozen burritos, according to overall texture and flavor, and our favorite was perhaps the simplest burrito on offer: El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito.

El Monterey already impressed us in our ranking of frozen breakfast burritos, earning itself the top-placing spots. However, its beef and bean-laden burrito especially blew us away with its depth of flavor and delightful texture. While a two-ingredient burrito may sound basic, El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito is anything but. The refried beans and beef were both seasoned to perfection. The beans were creamy, rich, and hearty, standing up perfectly to the robust flavors of the beef. We can only imagine this beef to have been stewed for hours in a spicy broth as it left a light orange residue with each bite. Plus, the meat provided a nice and tender chew to contrast the creamy beans.

Each filling ingredient in the burrito was also generously portioned, allowing for plenty of beef and beans in every bite. Let's not forget about the perfectly stretchy tortilla that held its integrity beautifully and added yet another layer of texture to the mix, either. All in all, El Monterey's Beef and Bean Frozen Burrito is certainly a case of "less is more."