Our Least Favorite Store-Bought Pound Cake Is Way Too Artificial Tasting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As its name implies, pound cake is a dense and decadent dessert worth its heavy weight. And you can pick up a store-bought variety to enjoy a slice effortlessly. Of course, not all store-bought pound cakes are worth buying. So we did a taste test of eight store-bought pound cakes, ranking them according to taste and texture.

Our least favorite store-bought pound cake is Bimbo Panqué Pound Cake. Bimbo is a Mexican-born brand with a large U.S. presence, becoming the umbrella company to other well-known bakery producers like Sara Lee and Entenmann's. While both of these brands ranked in the top 50% of competitors in our taste test, Bimbo Panqué Pound Cake came in last due to an unpleasantly artificial flavor. We tried to keep an even playing field by sampling simple vanilla pound cakes across brands, and Bimbo's Panqué Pound Cake was the least "casero," or homestyle, of the bunch. It had a cloying sweetness and a chemical flavor that dominated our taste buds and screamed "factory-made." Not only did the taste of these sad, pre-sliced poundcakes put us off, but the dry, crumbly texture just added insult to injury. There was no saving grace with Bimbo Panqué Pound Cake to pull it out of last place. While the brand offers different pound cake varieties with pecans, chocolate chips, and even raisins, no additive will make up for an artificial-tasting and dry foundation.