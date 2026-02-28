What Happened To The Costco Seafood Roadshow?

A visit to Costco may typically be centered on refilling the stock of bulk-sized staples on which the home kitchen relies, but there is always an element of unknown to the trip, a certain excitement to be had in perusing new arrivals to the shelves. Exploring the free sample carts at Costco is always a plus, but there used to be one occasional in-store event that brought even more of a thrill to the shopping experience: the seafood roadshow.

Long-time Costco customers will know all about this offering, an event that typically happened every few weeks in which the warehouse chain would, for a limited time, trot out ice chests filled with the fruits of the sea. To the joy of regular shoppers, when the roadshow was in town the store would be filled with a wide variety of different seafood options like fresh clams, scallops, lobsters, king crabs, whole salmon and red snapper, tiger prawns, and many other amazing offerings. It was a time when the already fairly ample selection of Costco seafood products was vastly expanded, offering good deals on oceanic delights.

Unfortunately, these intermittent events are no longer on the docket for Costco. During the height of COVID, when all businesses were mixed up — and even Costco's famous samples were temporarily nixed for safety reasons — the seafood roadshow quietly slipped away. While customers who enjoyed the event still bemoan its disappearance across the internet — as well as all of the deals they used to find there — according to staff, the store may actually be better off without it. "As a current meat department employee," writes one Redditor, "that seafood roadshow was the bane of my existence."