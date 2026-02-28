The Best Olive Oil In Aldi Stores Is Practically Restaurant Quality

Olive oil is a crucial pantry staple and Aldi shoppers who revel in getting impressive discounts are in luck. Sitting on one of the many Aldi shelves is an olive oil that's so top notch, it's good enough to be used by any restaurant worth its weight in, well, olives.

In a ranking of six olive oils at Aldi, Tasting Table's taste tester Hayley Hamilton Cogill noted one that stood out from the rest. As a regular Aldi shopper, Cogill noted that the Specially Selected Premium Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil was far and away superior to the others. A mouthful of a name? Sure. But a delicious mouthful all the same.

"Trying the oil, I found this cold-pressed EVOO's taste was superior to the others," said Cogill, noting flavors of freshly cut grass, wild artichoke, and fruity green apple. The mouthfeel of this oil was also a huge help in getting it the number one spot. Compared to some of the other olive oils in the tasting, which were lacking in the unctuous, rich texture, Specially Selected's smooth, buttery mouthfeel was a memorable part of the tasting experience.

Cogill also noted the "best if used by date" on each of the olive oils she tried, and unlike the other five, the Specially Selected olive oil was the only one to include the 2024 harvest date. This is an important, albeit often overlooked, piece of information. Buying the freshest product is essential since olive oil starts to lose its antioxidants about two years post harvest.