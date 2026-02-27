The $5 Five Below Organizer Hiding In The Craft Aisle That Solves Kitchen Clutter

The list of things we need in our kitchens feels never-ending, and things can get messy fast. That makes the kitchen stress-inducing rather than the happy place it should be, considering how much time we spend there. That's why we're always eager to learn organization hacks for clearing kitchen clutter. And we love when a solution is not only super effective, but super cheap, too.

This Five Below rotating art organizer is designed to hold art supplies, but look a little closer and you'll see just how much of a potential lifesaver it is for kitchen items. It has six buckets that can be removed from its rotating base. That means tidy organization, the convenience of being able to take one bucket to your table or cooking space, and the ability to easily see everything you have with a spin — all for just $5.00.

Rotating organizers are a win for the kitchen. There are all kinds of ways to use a lazy Susan to organize cabinets, for example, and you can find a Five Below rotating tumbler organizer. You'll never lose track of whatever you store in something you can spin — no more forgetting you had that snack before it expired or buying that tool again because you didn't realize you already had it. No more digging, either: just spin, see, grab.