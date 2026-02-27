The $5 Five Below Organizer Hiding In The Craft Aisle That Solves Kitchen Clutter
The list of things we need in our kitchens feels never-ending, and things can get messy fast. That makes the kitchen stress-inducing rather than the happy place it should be, considering how much time we spend there. That's why we're always eager to learn organization hacks for clearing kitchen clutter. And we love when a solution is not only super effective, but super cheap, too.
This Five Below rotating art organizer is designed to hold art supplies, but look a little closer and you'll see just how much of a potential lifesaver it is for kitchen items. It has six buckets that can be removed from its rotating base. That means tidy organization, the convenience of being able to take one bucket to your table or cooking space, and the ability to easily see everything you have with a spin — all for just $5.00.
Rotating organizers are a win for the kitchen. There are all kinds of ways to use a lazy Susan to organize cabinets, for example, and you can find a Five Below rotating tumbler organizer. You'll never lose track of whatever you store in something you can spin — no more forgetting you had that snack before it expired or buying that tool again because you didn't realize you already had it. No more digging, either: just spin, see, grab.
Ways to use the Five Below rotating art organizer in your kitchen
The uses for the Five Below rotating art organizer are virtually infinite. With the brightly colored buckets, it could match either a modern kitchen or a kitschy retro kitchen. That means you could keep it on your countertop, which is handy because this is one of the best kitchen tool organizers. Say goodbye to messy drawers or over-packed canisters of wooden spoons, whisks, spatulas, and so on.
Take the organizer over to your coffee nook and use it for Keurig or Nespresso pods, sugar packets, and tea bags. Move it into the pantry and fill each bucket with a different snack — you can really save space by removing wrapped items like granola bars or fruit snack bags from their boxes and popping them in here. Especially with the bright colors, kids will love spinning this organizer to choose their snack. You could keep condiment packets in this organizer, too, separate them by cuisine, and you can bring an entire bucket over to the table at dinnertime.
While it fits a lot of items, this rotating organizer is also compact enough to fit in so many spaces in your kitchen. Place it in a cabinet or deep drawer to organize utensils, or even into the fridge for snacks that need to be kept cold. At just five bucks, you can buy multiple organizers for every area that needs some tidying.