This Once-Underrated Wendy's Item Is Now Considered Overpriced

Wendy's has long tried to differentiate itself from other burger restaurants, in particular McDonald's and Burger King. They serve square hamburger patties, have a real fascination with bacon, and made chili famous as a side dish. But one item stands head and shoulders above the rest of Wendy's menu as unique and, if we're being honest, kind of awesome: the simple baked potato. It's a standout on the menu in a world of french fries and onion rings, but it has fallen victim to inflation.

For many years, Wendy's baked potato was a cornerstone of the 99-cent menu. These aren't skimpy potatoes, either, and each Russet weighs about 11.5 ounces. Toppings included butter, sour cream and chives, bacon, or even cheese and broccoli back in the day. It was a great deal. One Redditor claimed that the $1 baked potatoes with sour cream and chives got them through college. Fans still acknowledge the potato as an underrated star of the fast food world, thanks to its uniqueness and deliciousness. But there is some dissatisfaction about current prices.

In a thread that calls out baked potato prices as absurd, one Reddit user suggested that Wendy's charged $0.99 for decades and then "the world went nuts." It's true that prices have gone up considerably, and it really depends on where you are. Right now, a single baked potato with sour cream and chives from Wendy's in Los Angeles costs $4.38. It's $4.34 in Manhattan, $3.41 in Miami, and $2.64 in West Virginia.