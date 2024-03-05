Is It Cheaper To Buy Bagged Or Individual Potatoes At The Grocery Store?

Potatoes are a staple in many household kitchens because the versatile spuds can be used in many ways and in countless recipes like creamy garlic mashed potatoes and shepherd's pie. Another perk of the root vegetables is that they're relatively affordable, and the cost even slightly dropped in 2023 compared to 2022 despite the rising cost of groceries in general. But when you go to the grocery store to buy potatoes for a meal, is it more cost effective to grab a large bag or individual spuds?

To answer that question, we browsed websites of a few national grocery store chains like Walmart and Whole Foods. In general, a sack of potatoes will come out to be cheaper than individual ones by the pound, but you will obviously spend more money on the larger quantity compared to a single potato. And to be clear, our research was based on stores in the Queens, New York area and costs vary by seller and region, and there's always supermarket sales so be sure to keep an eye on price tags at your go-to grocery store. There are dozens of potato varieties like fingerlings and sweet potatoes, but we stuck to Russets because they're one of the most common and versatile types.