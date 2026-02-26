The Ideal Way To Prepare Trader Joe's Bloomin' Onion Copycat, According To Customers

Trader Joe's latest frozen food item is the perfect Bloomin' Onion copycat: Onion Flowers. For only $5.49, these frozen joys are made from fresh onions dipped in a spiced vegan batter and fried. However, if you want to make a restaurant-worthy Blooming Onion at home, customers have some great tips. According to shoppers on Reddit, avoid the cooking instructions on the back of the package, which recommend heating in a conventional oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 to 18 minutes or in an air fryer at 325 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes.

On one Reddit post about the Onion Flowers, a Trader Joe's shopper noted that the onion was "still frozen in the middle" upon following these instructions — and many others echoed the sentiments. Instead, one commenter recommended cooking the Onion Flowers on a "sheet pan in [a] convection toaster oven" at 325 degrees "for 16 minutes on air roast." Another Reddit user offered a different method of preparation, recommending microwaving the onions for a minute and a half "followed by 15 minutes in the air fryer on bake at 350 degrees."

In a different Reddit post, a shopper confirmed that the onions "need to be cooked longer and at a higher temp for both oven and air fryer." However, this particular customer actually deep fried them. If you choose this route, keep in mind that the secret to Outback's Bloomin' Onion is that it is deep fried in beef tallow.