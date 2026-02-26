The Ideal Way To Prepare Trader Joe's Bloomin' Onion Copycat, According To Customers
Trader Joe's latest frozen food item is the perfect Bloomin' Onion copycat: Onion Flowers. For only $5.49, these frozen joys are made from fresh onions dipped in a spiced vegan batter and fried. However, if you want to make a restaurant-worthy Blooming Onion at home, customers have some great tips. According to shoppers on Reddit, avoid the cooking instructions on the back of the package, which recommend heating in a conventional oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 to 18 minutes or in an air fryer at 325 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes.
On one Reddit post about the Onion Flowers, a Trader Joe's shopper noted that the onion was "still frozen in the middle" upon following these instructions — and many others echoed the sentiments. Instead, one commenter recommended cooking the Onion Flowers on a "sheet pan in [a] convection toaster oven" at 325 degrees "for 16 minutes on air roast." Another Reddit user offered a different method of preparation, recommending microwaving the onions for a minute and a half "followed by 15 minutes in the air fryer on bake at 350 degrees."
In a different Reddit post, a shopper confirmed that the onions "need to be cooked longer and at a higher temp for both oven and air fryer." However, this particular customer actually deep fried them. If you choose this route, keep in mind that the secret to Outback's Bloomin' Onion is that it is deep fried in beef tallow.
You may need to season Trader Joe's Onion Flowers
While some customers love the Onion Flowers, the second biggest complaint behind poor heating instructions is that the appetizer is a bit bland. Once you have perfected your cooking method, you may find that you need to add some seasoning. One Reddit user claimed that "the tempura batter really lacks any flavor," while another Redditor put it perfectly, adding, "The seasoning has a lot to be desired, making sauce a necessity." You can solve this by making your own spice blend using salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, and cumin.
Another option to further amp up the flavor of your Bloomin' Onion copycat is to make or buy your own dipping sauce. As one Redditor complained, "Despite having it pictured on the box, it doesn't come with sauce." Shoppers recommend using Trader Joe's Magnifisauce, which will give the breaded and fried onions a nice, vinegary tang and a hint of spice.
Another great sauce pairing is Trader Joe's almond chipotle dip, which will add a nutty, smoky, and savory flavor profile to your onions. Of course, you can always make a copycat recipe of Outback's Blooming Onion Sauce. Simply use mayo, sour cream, ketchup, horseradish, fresh garlic, and seasonings like cayenne and oregano.