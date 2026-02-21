How McDonald's Packaging Has Changed Over The Decades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At McDonald's, the meal doesn't begin (as epicures say) at the eyes — at least, not in the traditional sense. Before patrons behold their yellow-paper-wrapped Big Mac, they're laying eyes on Mickey D's iconic Golden Arches. Graphic design communicates identity, and to that end, McDonald's has emerged as arguably the most recognizable fast-food branding in the world — and it's no contest. Whether Ronald McDonald himself is at the forefront or not, everyone knows McDonald's.

Even though its logo has changed a few times over the years, the burger joint remains well-known across the globe. No matter how many times the packaging has shifted, it's still been McDonald's. Of course, that doesn't mean that there haven't been any interesting deviations along the way. So, join us, fellow "Fry Kids" (a dated reference if we ever heard one), for a retrospective glance at the food and beverage packaging designs of yesteryear as we explore the visual history of such an iconic and recognizable fast food brand.