Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Get A Week's Worth Of Groceries For Less At This Chain

Grocery budgeting in 2026 is no joke. The prices of goods are rising by the day, and shoppers can expect even higher prices in 2026, especially for staples like meat, eggs, chocolate, and sweets. As such, many shoppers are foregoing the expensive grocery stores of yesteryear in favor of more affordable options, namely Trader Joe's and Aldi. These two stores specifically offer shoppers great deals on items for several reasons. Neither chain really markets or advertises much, and they keep a limited number of SKUs in stock — mostly private-label items.

While both Trader Joe's and Aldi are more affordable than larger chains, which stock name brands, store brands, and everything in between, if you want to get cheaper groceries overall, pay your local Aldi a visit. Its prices are one of the things it does better than Trader Joe's, because it focuses more on staples than on trends. You may not be able to find wacky items, like mango-flavored sandwich cookies or pancake bread, at Aldi, but you will find more reliable prices on everyday staples, from organic products and condiments to produce.